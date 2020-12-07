Why Kim Chiu stays with Star Magic amid 'big offers' to move

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu renewed her exclusive contract as a Star Magic talent last week.

In her Instagram account, Kim posted the video of her contract signing.

“I'm so very happy!" Kim screamed in the video. “Sums up my emotions today! SALAMAT ABSCBN! Sasamahan ko kayo sa hirap man o sa ginhawa isang pamilya tayo! Walang iwanan! Maghahatid ng liwanag at ligaya."

“Proud Kapamilya. Always a Kapamilya and still a Kapamilya,” she added.

In a virtual press conference with Philstar.com and other media last Friday, Kim said she decided to still sign up with the network to show gratitude for everything that the network did to help her succeed in life — from helping her build a house for her family to giving her jobs so she could help send her siblings to school.

“Ngayon lang ako naluha. Siguro kasi ang daming nangyari, ang daming mga open doors and do'n ako nasubok, but I still chose to be a Kapamilya. Siyemre noong lockdown nasa bahay lang tayo, and na-realize ko 'yung bahay ko galing sa ABS-CBN," she said.

"'Yung mga kapatid ko okay naman sila, tapos na sila nang pag-aaral and it’s all because of ABS-CBN,” Kim said.

Kim recently starred in the Star Cinema’s horror offering “U-Turn,” which is now streaming on Netflix. She will also star in the new series titled “Bawal Lumabas” under Dreamscape Entertainment, set to be released on December 14.

Kim is currently hosting “It’s Showtime” and can be watched regularly on “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

