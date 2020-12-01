Liza Soberano's 'Darna' training leaks; Jane De Leon happy for Darna's return

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano’s training for "Darna" resurfaced online and social media users were amazed at how she trained for the role.

In his Instagram account, mixed martial arts fighter Erwin Tagle posted Liza's training video.

Model-actor Paolo Paraiso commented on the post.

“Iba talaga tingin. Galing,” he said.

“Parang may heat vision tagos sayo pag tumingin,” Erwin replied to Paolo.

Instagram users commented on the post, saying Liza is really perfect for the role. They also asked Star Cinema to give Liza an action movie.

“The Darna we never had! Action film pls @starcinema!” an Instagram user commented.

“She would've been a Great Darna!!!” another commented.

Liza backed out from being Darna after she had a finger injury while taping of her then teleserye "Bagani."

ABS-CBN announced that Jane De Leon will replace Liza but the network said last August that the project will not push through because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The network, however, recently announced that Jane will continue her Darna role in a TV series before turning it into a movie.

In a virtual press conference last week, Jane said that she is not at all sad about the news that "Darna" was put on hold.

"Ako, may mga good news naman ako about sa 'Darna,' pero abangan na lang natin. Happy na rin po ako," she told the media, including Philstar.com.

Jane is included in the return of "MMK," the longest-running drama anthology in the country, as it continues with new stories of hope and triumph over life’s greatest crises, featuring Sylvia Sanchez, Arjo Atayde, Angel Aquino and Joshua Garcia.

“MMK”’s first new episode is a two-part special directed by Dado Lumibao, featuring the story of Dr. El Bactol (Arjo), an emergency room doctor who helped treated COVID-19 patients, but eventually succumbed to it. Catch Arjo alongside his mother Sylvia and rising actress Jane De Leon. The second part airs on Saturday (December 5).

