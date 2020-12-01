KOREAN WAVE
Liza Soberano's 'Darna' training leaks; Jane De Leon happy for Darna's return
From left: Scenes from Liza Soberano's 'Darna' training; Jane De Leon training for the role
Erwin Tagle via Instagram, screenshots; Modess/Released
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 1, 2020 - 3:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano’s training for "Darna" resurfaced online and social media users were amazed at how she trained for the role.

In his Instagram account, mixed martial arts fighter Erwin Tagle posted Liza's training video.

 

 

Model-actor Paolo Paraiso commented on the post.

“Iba talaga tingin. Galing,” he said.

“Parang may heat vision tagos sayo pag tumingin,” Erwin replied to Paolo.

Instagram users commented on the post, saying Liza is really perfect for the role. They also asked Star Cinema to give Liza an action movie.

“The Darna we never had! Action film pls @starcinema!” an Instagram user commented.

“She would've been a Great Darna!!!” another commented.

Liza backed out from being Darna after she had a finger injury while taping of her then teleserye "Bagani."

ABS-CBN announced that Jane De Leon will replace Liza but the network said last August that the project will not push through because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The network, however, recently announced that Jane will continue her Darna role in a TV series before turning it into a movie.

In a virtual press conference last week, Jane said that she is not at all sad about the news that "Darna" was put on hold.

"Ako, may mga good news naman ako about sa 'Darna,' pero abangan na lang natin. Happy na rin po ako," she told the media, including Philstar.com.

Jane is included in the return of "MMK," the longest-running drama anthology in the country, as it continues with new stories of hope and triumph over life’s greatest crises, featuring Sylvia Sanchez, Arjo Atayde, Angel Aquino and Joshua Garcia. 

“MMK”’s first new episode is a two-part special directed by Dado Lumibao, featuring the story of Dr. El Bactol (Arjo), an emergency room doctor who helped treated COVID-19 patients, but eventually succumbed to it. Catch Arjo alongside his mother Sylvia and rising actress Jane De Leon. The second part airs on Saturday (December 5).   

Watch more inspiring new stories from “MMK” every Saturday, 8:45 p.m. on A2Z on free TV and digital TV boxes like TVplus. Digital TV box users can scan and look for A2Z channel in Metro Manila and in some parts of Cavite, Laguna, Quezon, Rizal, Bataan, Batangas, Bulacan and Pampanga.

It is also available every Saturday, 9 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel on cable and satellite TV (SKYcable channel 8 SD and channel 167 HD, Cablelink channel 8, G Sat Direct TV channel 22, Cignal channel 22, and in most channels operated by members of Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association) and digital TV boxes. Online, it is on the Kapamilya Online Live YouTube channel and the ABS-CBN Entertainment Facebook page, as well as on TFC, the iWant app or iwanttfc.com. Viewers abroad can also catch it on The Filipino Channel on cable and IPTV.

