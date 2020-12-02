Beauty queen at 45: Giselle Sanchez to represent Philippines in international pageant

KOREAN WAVE
Comedian Giselle Sanchez
The STAR/File
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 2, 2020 - 12:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — TV host-actress Giselle Sanchez will represent the Philippines at the upcoming Noble Queen of the Universe pageant this December. 

Reigning Noble Queen of the Universe Patricia Javier reportedly convinced the comedienne to join the pageant. 

 

 

Giselle said on Instagram that she decided to join the pageant upon discovering its advocacies. 

“I was hesitant to accept this position at first, but when I saw the advocacies of Noble Queen of the Universe and how they sincerely helped a lot of people especially during this pandemic and typhoon disasters, I agreed to join this pageant mainly to raise funds to be able to help my fellow Filipinos,” Giselle said. 

The virtual coronation of the 2nd edition of the Noble Queen of the Universe is scheduled on December 20. Fifteen women from around the globe will compete in the beauty contest. 

Apart from the coronation night, the organization will also honor the Prominent Women Empowerment award to Sharon Cuneta, Dyan Castillejo, Regine Tolentino and Bacoor City Mayor Lani Mercado-Revilla.

RELATED: Giselle Sanchez: How to be 40 with 25-inch waistline

