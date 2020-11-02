KOREAN WAVE
In photos: Stars in Halloween 2020 costumes
Scarlet Snow Belo as the Queen of Hearts
Scarlet Snow Belo via Instagram
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 2, 2020 - 9:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities didn’t let the coronavirus pandemic as well as the threat of super typhoon Rolly to spoil their celebration of Halloween this year.

Thus, in their social media accounts, the stars posted photos of them in Halloween costumes.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mirror mirror on the wall, who’s the scariest of them all? ????

A post shared by Kathryn Bernardo ???? (@bernardokath) on

 

Kathryn Bernardo posted a photo of her with friends such as Ria Atayde, Gabbi Garcia and other,  wearing a scary bride costume.

“Mirror mirror on the wall, who’s the scariest of them all?” Kathryn captioned the post.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hang out with us? ????????????‍??

A post shared by Kathryn Bernardo ???? (@bernardokath) on

 

Meanwhile, Scarlet Snow posted a photo of her with celebrity doctor mom Vicki Belo wearing Wonder Woman costumes.

 

 

“I love being mentored by Mommy. She teaches me very important lessons on how "to live with honor and how to love with compassion" (she always tells me this). We can change the world— and it starts by being true to ourselves first, then generously sharing the gifts God has given us with others, one person at a time. #MyMommyIsAHero #Wonderwoman1984,” Scarlet wrote.

On the other hand, actress Liza Soberano posted a photo of her wearing “Scooby Doo” character Velma Dinkley while her boyfriend Enrique Gil wears Fred Jones. They were together with their family who are also wearing the cartoon’s costumes.

“Jinkies! Wasn’t prepared for Halloween so all of our outfits are super last minute. Seems like trick-or-treating isn’t really corona’s thing but dressing up is still a fun way to entertain ourselves,” Liza wrote.

 

 

Maymay Entrata channeled her inner Ariana Grande that was supposed to be Catwoman.

“Cat woman sana kaso low budget eh, Ariana Grande nalang. #HappyHalloween,” Maymay wrote.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cat woman sana kaso low budget eh, Ariana Grande nalang ???? #HappyHalloween????

A post shared by MayMay Entrata (@maymay) on

