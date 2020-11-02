'Til death do us part: Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo channel married couple anew in Halloween costumes

MANILA, Philippines — After making their fans giggle for donning a wedding garb for their new series "The House Arrest of Us," Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla made waves again for dressing up as a ghost bride and a zombie groom for Halloween.

In their Instagram accounts, the celebrity couple shared their matching Halloween costumes.

Daniel suited up as a zombie and called Kathryn "The most beautiful ghost bride."

“Mad sounds in your ears, they make you get up and dance. They make you get up. Happy Halloween everyone,” Daniel wrote.

Daniel also shared throwback photos of their Halloween costumes last year, that made them win as best couple in costume at the Star Magic Halloween Ball.

Recently, the Kapamilya couple shared that they started to plan for their future dream house.

In the virtual press conference of their new Star Cinema digital series “The House Arrest of Us,” Daniel said the interior design of their dream house is important to them.

"Importante sa amin ang interior design ng bahay, e, so mahilig namin gawin ni Kathryn iyon. Mahilig kami tumingin ng mga bahay, ng mga design,” Daniel said.

“Si Kathryn medyo mahilig siya sa mga contemporary. Gusto niya modern contemporary. Ako naman, mahilig medyo Mediterranean ako, e. Kailangan namin i-balanse iyong dalawang gusto namin," he added.

The construction of their dream house, however, will not start soon because they are still busy building their parents’ dream houses.

"Ngayon, sa amin, wala pa. Kung meron man, ipapagawa namin iyon. Ipapagawa namin," Daniel said.

Kathryn echoed Daniel's sentiments, saying they can’t afford to build their dream house yet but it’s already in their minds.

"Siyempre dream namin iyong bahay namin in the future, pero hindi pa naman talaga iyon mangyayari kasi it's too early. Pero, of course, nandun iyon sa wishlist namin. Dream ko kasi magkaroon kami ng parang boutique hotel at farm. Ako manage nun, ako magluluto. Gagawa ako ng mga rice bowls, ganyan. Tapos siya tutugtog lang siya doon," she said.

RELATED: Kathryn Bernardo reveals marriage deal with Daniel Padilla