Bea Alonzo's teleserye with Richard Gutierrez cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions
Bea Alonzo and Richard Guiterrez in Star Cinema’s "Unbreakable."
Scene from "Unbreakable."
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 19, 2020 - 3:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN entertainment production unit Star Creatives announced that Bea Alonzo starrer series “Kahit Minsan Lang" will no longer push through.

Star Creatives said that the teleserye "cannot be accommodated at present because of the restrictive scenarios of shooting."

The project, which also include cast members Richard Gutierrez, Rafael Rosell, Jameson Blake and Christian Bables, was announced in July last year. They started filming in September.

It will be recalled that Bea took to Instagram to announce that they are already shooting the series.

“It was going to star Embarking on a new adventure! We’re going to start taping for our new teleserye tomorrow! There are so many things going on, so many projects to look forward to and I am enjoying every opportunity that is entrusted to me. Sabi nga nila, TRUST THE JOURNEY,” Bea wrote.

The actress' last teleserye was “A Love To Last” with Ian Veneracion, Iza Calzado and Julia Barretto which aired in 2017.

