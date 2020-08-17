'Music is for everybody!' Gloc-9 says after Michael Pacquiao gets backlash for new song 'Hate'

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pinoy Music (OPM) rapper Gloc-9 reminded his followers that music is for everybody.

In his Facebook account, the “Sirena” singer said resources and family members in the industry are not fundamental for music industry success.

Music is for everybody! Mayaman o mahirap kilala man o hindi. Maaaring mas madali para sa iba dahil mas may resources... Posted by gloc-9 on Thursday, August 13, 2020

“Music is for everybody! Mayaman o mahirap, kilala man o hindi. Maaaring mas madali para sa iba dahil mas may resources sila pero hindi ito basehan kung sino ang mas karapat-dapat,” Gloc said.

"Ang tanong ay kung gaano mo ito kamahal at pagtatrabahuhan. Kaya mo ba itong ipaglaban kahit mahirapan ka at tila walang pumapansin sa 'yo, o kapag parang walang nangyayari ay tatalikuran mo?" he added.

The rapper reminded everyone that it is important for musicians to not give up on their dreams.

"Lagi nating tatandaan na sa kahit na ano mang inaasintang pangarap, kapag umayaw ka, doon ka lang matatalo. Laban! Tumba! Tayo! Laban ulit!" he said.

Related: 'Pag ako yumaman sa Manok!': Gloc-9 expands food business

The rapper’s statement came after Philstar.com asked for his reaction to Michael Pacquiao's rapping skills.

Michael, son of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, received a lot of hate comments on Twitter after the success of his Wish Bus performance performing his new single “Hate.”

Michael, however, said that he’s not affected by what he read online.

"People would say it has to do with my last name... I understand naman, but at the same time, it's like, I work hard to achieve what I am," Michael said.

Related: Michael Pacquiao learns to rap

Last week, Parokya Ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda praised Michael on Twitter.

"Ayus din yung tugtugan ng anak ni Pacquiao a...nakakabilib," Chito said.

"Orig nya ba yun? Kung oo, sobrang astig. Kung hindi, ok lang...ang galing nya pa rin."