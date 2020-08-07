COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Gloc-9 showing packs of his own chicken recipe
Gloc-9 via Instagram
'Pag ako yumaman sa Manok!': Gloc-9 expands food business
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 7, 2020 - 1:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Rap idol Gloc-9 has expanded his online food business as he is flanked by orders from as far as Mindanao every day. 

In his Instagram account, the "Sirena" rapper said he needed to find a chicken supplier because the demand is high. 

 

 

"SA SOBRANG DAMI NG ORDERS KINAILANGAN NA PO NAMING MAG HAGILAP NG SOLID NA SUPPLIER NG MANOK!!! READY NA BA KAYO?!! PUWEDE NA PONG MAG PLACE NG ODERS FOR SATURDAY & SUNDAY DELIVERIES!!! IN 3.. 2.. 1.. ORDER NAAAAAA!!!! Just txt 09399236246," Gloc wrote. 

"Fried chicken ni gloc9 (Talagang puwede) Fried chicken ni gloc9 (Sige lang sige) Lutong panalo Ubod ng lutong Sa sobrang sarap Kulang pati tutong Fried chicken ni Gloc," he added. 

On YouTube, his fried chicken tutorial now has over 100,000 views.

 

 

Thea Pollisco, Gloc-9's wife, exclusively told Philstar.com that her husband really loves to cook.

"Lahat po ng binebenta namin ulam favorite ng buong pamilya," she said. 

She shared that the rapper worked in the food industry before. 

"Nagtrabaho siya dati sa Tokyo Tokyo, French Baker at isang pizza store pero mahilig sya talaga magluto," Thea said. 

From fried chicken, the recording star is also now shipping Kapeng Barako drip coffee with specially signed packs.

For now, Gloc-9's products can be purchased through bank deposit, cash on delivery and through GCash.

According to Thea, they have no plans yet to put up their own restaurant but they are considering it.

"Wala pa po sa ngayon plans mag resto pero pwede po iconsider," she said. 

RELATED: Gloc-9 on sidelining by selling food: 'Wala kang dapat ikahiya kung trabaho mo'y marangal'

Gloc-9 looks back at nursing roots as stars unite to salute COVID-19 frontliners

