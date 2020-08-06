Michael Pacquiao learns to rap

MANILA, Philippines – Michael Pacquiao has stepped out the shadow of his legendary father Manny and started to carve his own name in a whole different industry.

The 18-year-old teen star unleashed his hidden potential, not in boxing, but in hip hop music as he owned the social media trends with a viral live performance hit on Wish Bus.

Michael sang “Hate”, that has generated 1.3 million views and over 100, 000 likes as of writing time on YouTube in less than 24 hours. It’s part of his 11-track debut album called “Dreams”.

Last month, Michael also collaborated with rapper Michael Bars in a homage track “Pac-Man” being seen as a possible next fight entrance song of the eight-division boxing champion Manny.

Manny has reached mythical status inside the boxing ring that no man could ever dare come close to.

That’s why Michael, the country’s rising hip hop artist today, learned to step out of it and decided to blaze his own trail.

Michael learned to rap.