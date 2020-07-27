COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
Kylie Padilla and Aljur Abrenica at the 2019 ABS-CBN Ball
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file
'Ouch': Liza Soberano on Aljur Abrenica's statement over ABS-CBN franchise
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 27, 2020 - 6:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano felt bad for Kapamilya actor Aljur Abrenica's statement on the ABS-CBN franchise. 

In her Instagram account, Liza shared a tweet from Star Cinema's James Banaag that says, "Nakakalungkot lang na may mga artista pala kaming hindi talaga naiintindihan ang buong pangyayari."

 

 

"Ouch," Liza said. 

During a recent online conference for the "Escape from Mamasapano" movie, Aljur said that while he supported the network's franchise renewal bid, the network's fight is not his.

“Hindi naman sa hindi ako vocal. Actually, pro-franchise po ako. Siyempre, that’s my mother network now. Marami rin silang naitulong sa akin. Pero it’s beyond me. Ibig kong sabihin, their fight is their fight,” Aljur said. 

Internet users couldn't help but compare Aljur to Kapuso actress Jennylyn Mercado who is very vocal with her support for ABS-CBN. 

"Bat wala man Lang ako nakitang post c Aljur na nakikisimpatiya sa pagka sarado ng ABS katulad ng ginagawa ng mga kapwa artista niya na under ABS CBN," an Internet user commented on one of Aljur's recent Instagram posts.

"Kasi po yung father in law Niya is pro-duterte.. Kung susuport siya sa abs..baka magalit sa kanya si Robin.. Pero deep inside nakikisimpatya Yan siya," an Internet user replied.

"Pero c Kylie na asawa nag post ng pakikisimpatiya," another Internet user said.

"Feeling safe kasi sya. Their fight is their fight. Hoy aljur nung nalaos ka binigyan ka ng work ng abs cbn ni post sa social para damayan mo mga nag wowork sa abs wala ka. Grabe ha," another comment read.

Aljur is the son-in-law of Robin Padilla, dad of his wife, Kapuso star Kylie Padilla. 

RELATED: Angel Locsin clarifies alleged shares with ABS-CBN, urges stars to speak out instead of 'pa-cute'

ABS-CBN FRANCHISE ABS-CBN FRANCHISE RENEWAL ALJUR ABRENICA LIZA SOBERANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alice Dixson finally reveals truth behind Robinsons Galleria 'taong ahas' story
By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
Actress Alice Dixson finally revealed the story behind the "taong ahas" urban legend that plagued the fitting rooms of Robinsons...
Entertainment
fbfb
Stars to hold 'mother of online concerts' alongside SONA 2020
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
At 3 to 6 p.m. today, as President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his State of the Nation's Address (SONA), actors and Original...
Entertainment
fbfb
How my career in the Kapamilya network began
By Pat-P Daza | 18 hours ago
I am among the thousands of employees who received their notice of termination last week after the ABS-CBN franchise wasn’t...
Entertainment
fbfb
Alice Dixson to tell all about her Robinsons Galleria 'taong ahas' story
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 days ago
“I am revisiting where it all happened so ikekwento ko po sa inyo lahat ng detalye ng naganap noong araw na iyun.&...
Entertainment
fbfb
An amazing story about the Rosary
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Let’s take a brief pause from showbiz goings-on and look at other stories that lift the spirit and enrich our soul...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
18 hours ago
Industry stakeholders say no to FDCP proposal
18 hours ago
The question is: Should management of the annual Metro Manila Film Festival change hands?
Entertainment
fbfb
18 hours ago
A new kind of love for entertainment
By Jerry Donato | 18 hours ago
The musical initiative between Resorts World Manila and Full House Theater Company simply asks everyone to be ready for a...
Entertainment
fbfb
18 hours ago
Any kind of news is still important in the ‘new normal’
By Nathalie Tomada | 18 hours ago
”.GMA News TV rose to the challenge of the times by conceptualizing an entirely new magazine show as a how-to for the...
Entertainment
fbfb
18 hours ago
Into the inner world with the Dalai Lama
By Baby A. Gil | 18 hours ago
These words come under the title One of my Favorite Prayers.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Watch out for a ‘more mature’ Terrence Romeo
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
If there’s one thing that San Miguel point guard Terrence Romeo has learned during the four-month lockdown, it’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with