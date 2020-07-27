'Ouch': Liza Soberano on Aljur Abrenica's statement over ABS-CBN franchise

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano felt bad for Kapamilya actor Aljur Abrenica's statement on the ABS-CBN franchise.

In her Instagram account, Liza shared a tweet from Star Cinema's James Banaag that says, "Nakakalungkot lang na may mga artista pala kaming hindi talaga naiintindihan ang buong pangyayari."

Ouch. — Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) July 24, 2020

"Ouch," Liza said.

During a recent online conference for the "Escape from Mamasapano" movie, Aljur said that while he supported the network's franchise renewal bid, the network's fight is not his.

“Hindi naman sa hindi ako vocal. Actually, pro-franchise po ako. Siyempre, that’s my mother network now. Marami rin silang naitulong sa akin. Pero it’s beyond me. Ibig kong sabihin, their fight is their fight,” Aljur said.

Internet users couldn't help but compare Aljur to Kapuso actress Jennylyn Mercado who is very vocal with her support for ABS-CBN.

"Bat wala man Lang ako nakitang post c Aljur na nakikisimpatiya sa pagka sarado ng ABS katulad ng ginagawa ng mga kapwa artista niya na under ABS CBN," an Internet user commented on one of Aljur's recent Instagram posts.

"Kasi po yung father in law Niya is pro-duterte.. Kung susuport siya sa abs..baka magalit sa kanya si Robin.. Pero deep inside nakikisimpatya Yan siya," an Internet user replied.

"Pero c Kylie na asawa nag post ng pakikisimpatiya," another Internet user said.

"Feeling safe kasi sya. Their fight is their fight. Hoy aljur nung nalaos ka binigyan ka ng work ng abs cbn ni post sa social para damayan mo mga nag wowork sa abs wala ka. Grabe ha," another comment read.

Aljur is the son-in-law of Robin Padilla, dad of his wife, Kapuso star Kylie Padilla.

