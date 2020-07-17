COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
From left: Model-actor Clint Bondad; Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray; singer-actor Sam Milby
Clint Bondad via Instagram, Catriona Gray via Instagram, ABS-CBN/Released
Clint Bondad namedrops Catriona Gray, Sam Milby in Instagram saga
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - July 17, 2020 - 1:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Model Clint Bondad's trending Instagram stories are unrelenting as he continues to post cryptic texts and images up until Friday afternoon.

The message is a little bit more clear, however, with Clint more or less confirming speculation that his recent behavior is related to his reaction to the relationship of his ex-girlfriend, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and her new beau, actor Sam Milby.

 

Clint's July 16 to 17, 2020 IG stories post pertaining to him and Catriona Gray.
Clint Bondad via Instagram, screenshots
Clint's July 16 to 17, 2020 IG stories pertaining to Sam.
Clint Bondad via Instagram, screenshots

 

In his more recent posts, Clint name-dropped the couple in separate stories, which read as follows:

  • Cat's friends used to call me walking Google
  • Is Sam off the Hook?
  • Poor Sam hahaha
  • "pag usapang IQ lvl bagsak na si sam" - This is how my team works

Earlier this week, Clint also reached out to Sam, asking if he wanted to collaborate before going on to post his message to the actor in an Instagram story.

Clint and Catriona separated back in February 2019.

The latter has since been confirmed to be in a relationship with Sam as of May this year.

