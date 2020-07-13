Catriona Gray's ex Clint Bondad reaches out to Sam Milby

MANILA, Philippines — Model Clint Bondad reached out to Kapamilya actor Sam Milby for what seemed to be a business proposal.
In his Instagram story today, Clint posted a screenshot of his message to Sam.
"Want to become my client?” Clint asked Sam.
"How about we have a little chat,” Clint captioned the screenshot.
It is not clear, however, why Clint messaged Sam.
Apart from being a model, Clint is a businessman and is involved in the fitness industry.
Sam is the current boyfriend of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, while Clint was the Filipino-Australian beauty queen's former lover.
Sam and Catriona revealed that they are in a relationship last May while Catriona and Clint separated last February 2019.
