Catriona Gray's ex Clint Bondad reaches out to Sam Milby

MANILA, Philippines — Model Clint Bondad reached out to Kapamilya actor Sam Milby for what seemed to be a business proposal.

In his Instagram story today, Clint posted a screenshot of his message to Sam.

Clint Bondad via Instagram, screenshot Clint Bondad's message for Sam Milby.

"Want to become my client?” Clint asked Sam.

"How about we have a little chat,” Clint captioned the screenshot.

It is not clear, however, why Clint messaged Sam.

Apart from being a model, Clint is a businessman and is involved in the fitness industry.

Sam is the current boyfriend of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, while Clint was the Filipino-Australian beauty queen's former lover.

Sam and Catriona revealed that they are in a relationship last May while Catriona and Clint separated last February 2019.

RELATED: Sam Milby song relaunched within days of relationship reveal with Catriona Gray