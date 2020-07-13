COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
From left: Former actor Clint Bondad, singer-actor Sam Milby
Clint Bondad via Instagram, ABS-CBN/Released
Catriona Gray's ex Clint Bondad reaches out to Sam Milby
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 13, 2020 - 4:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Model Clint Bondad reached out to Kapamilya actor Sam Milby for what seemed to be a business proposal. 

In his Instagram story today, Clint posted a screenshot of his message to Sam. 

 

Clint Bondad's message for Sam Milby.
Clint Bondad via Instagram, screenshot

 

"Want to become my client?” Clint asked Sam. 

"How about we have a little chat,” Clint captioned the screenshot. 

It is not clear, however, why Clint messaged Sam. 

Apart from being a model, Clint is a businessman and is involved in the fitness industry.

Sam is the current boyfriend of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, while Clint was the Filipino-Australian beauty queen's former lover. 

Sam and Catriona revealed that they are in a relationship last May while Catriona and Clint separated last February 2019. 

CATRIONA GRAY CLINT BONDAD SAM MILBY
