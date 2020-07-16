COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
From left: Former actor Clint Bondad, one of his cryptic Instagram stories posted between July 15 to 16, 2020.
Clint Bondad via Instagram
'Don't worry I am only...the Ex': Catriona Gray's ex Clint Bondad goes viral over cryptic posts
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - July 16, 2020 - 2:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — Model Clint Bondad has netizens worried for his welfare after he posted a series of mysterious Instagram stories beginning Wednesday evening up to early Thursday morning.

While Clint made no mention of any names, some of his followers are speculating that his stories could be alluding to his ex-girlfriend, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, and her new beau, actor Sam Milby.

Related: Catriona Gray's ex Clint Bondad reaches out to Sam Milby

Selected text from his Instagram stories read:

  • P.S. I create Queens
  • Don't worry I am only...the Ex
  • Don't let me be the reason for your Anxiety Attacks
  • Feel my fear of losing my heart
  • You don't have as many friends as you might Think
  • Careful who you go to bed With
  • Nobody can judge me I know your dirty Little Secrets Too...well

Clint has since become a top-trending term on Twitter, with his supporters expressing concern and some interpreting the Instagram stories as a cry for help.

Here’s how online users reacted to the matter.

