'Don't worry I am only...the Ex': Catriona Gray's ex Clint Bondad goes viral over cryptic posts

MANILA, Philippines — Model Clint Bondad has netizens worried for his welfare after he posted a series of mysterious Instagram stories beginning Wednesday evening up to early Thursday morning.

While Clint made no mention of any names, some of his followers are speculating that his stories could be alluding to his ex-girlfriend, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, and her new beau, actor Sam Milby.

Related: Catriona Gray's ex Clint Bondad reaches out to Sam Milby

Selected text from his Instagram stories read:

P.S. I create Queens

Don't worry I am only...the Ex

Don't let me be the reason for your Anxiety Attacks

Feel my fear of losing my heart

You don't have as many friends as you might Think

Careful who you go to bed With

Nobody can judge me I know your dirty Little Secrets Too...well

Clint has since become a top-trending term on Twitter, with his supporters expressing concern and some interpreting the Instagram stories as a cry for help.

Here’s how online users reacted to the matter.

DON’T ANTAGONIZE CLINT BONDAD , CATRIONA OR SAM. CLEARLY, SOMEONE NEEDS SOME SERIOUS CLINICAL INTERVENTION AND PEOPLE MAKING IT AS IF JUST LIKE A TELESERYE IS SO CRINGEY. THOSE IG STORIES DIDN’T COME OUT FOR NOTHING. THOSE ARE SIGNS. — ???????????? (@flameyyohotman) July 16, 2020

CLINT BONDAD’s disturbing IG stories remind us that we’re all fighting a silent battle. People may see us living, but deep inside we’re dying. Our face may be smiling, but our heart is excruciating. You don’t know what someone is going through, hence, always be NICE. — TIO MORENO (@Ciama28) July 15, 2020

CLINT BONDAD CAPITALIZED THREE LETTERS.



He seriously needs help! pic.twitter.com/98fcQdij8b — Winter Iris Torres (@WinterIrisT) July 15, 2020

Bitches really be out here overanalyzing Clint Bondad's ig stories but not the current state of our country and how it came to be at the hands of incompetent officials I'm-- pic.twitter.com/dzlEopDrTz — ??? ???? ?-??? ????? (@noweed4chris) July 16, 2020