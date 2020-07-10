Entertainment, creatives fall victim to ABS-CBN franchise denial — solons

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Grace Poe on Friday afternoon said that the failure of Congress to issue a legislative franchise to broadcast giant ABS-CBN means ill for the state of Philippine culture as much as press freedom.

“It is not just news that is curtailed but entertainment shows which represent the finest in the craft, delight the public, and inspire our people to be the best,” the lawmaker said in a statement.

A landslide 70 legislators earlier today chose to dismiss the renewal of the media network's congressional franchise, following President Rodrigo Duterte’s longstanding threats of shutdown against ABS-CBN.

“As a result, thousands of breadwinners will lose their jobs, millions their source of information, and Asia’s oldest democracy its icon of a free press,” Poe said, emphasizing that ABS-CBN should have been allowed to remedy its shortcomings like other franchise applicants instead of a shutdown altogether.

Senator Sonny Angara likewise mentioned the far-reaching economic consequences of the ABS-CBN franchise denial which would affect more than the network’s thousands of employees who will be adversely affected by the Congress decision.

“Masama ang magiging epekto sa ekonomiya nito di lamang sa media o broadcasting industry kung saan isang industry leader and ABS kundi sa industriya ng advertising at sa creative industries o pursuits--producing, editing, music scoring, acting, directing, set design, atbp.”

In a statement, ABS-CBN President and Chief Executive Officer Carlo Katigbak thanked the Congress and everyone who supported the network.

"Together with our employees and our audiences all over the world, we share in your sadness over this setback. We look forward to the day when we can again reunite under our broadcast. Mga Kapamilya, thank you for keeping the faith with us. Kapit lang, muling magliliwanag ang kwento ng bawat Pilipino." — With reports from The STAR/Paolo Romero

