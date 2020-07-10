Celebrities mourn Congress denial of ABS-CBN franchise

MANILA, Philippines — Local stars and personalities on Friday afternoon called out the decision of two Congress committees denying to renew the franchise of embattled media network ABS-CBN, which will lead to thousands of job losses amid the height of the coronavirus crisis in the Philippines.

Scores of household names joined Filipinos in mourning the future of the network on which countless depended on as a source of livelihood as much as accessible information and entertainment.

Here’s how some of your favorite celebrities reacted to the unfortunate news that met ABS-CBN.

MGA PASISTA — Tonette, Tonette (@tonetjadaone) July 10, 2020

Let us remember this day in history.

Maraming salamat, Kapamilya. ????



In the service of the Filipino, we remain. — Gretchen Ho (@gretchenho) July 10, 2020

???????????? — Joshua Garcia (@iamjoshuagarcia) July 10, 2020

Nanginginig ako sa galit. — Juan Miguel Severo ?????‍???? (@TheRainBro) July 10, 2020

HISTORY. Remember this day. ABSCBN has been shut down twice. https://t.co/i1AZxGN8Fx — Karen Davila (@iamkarendavila) July 10, 2020

???????????? salamat po sa 11 na bumoto at nagbigay sa amin ng pag asa. Sa 70.....,,,, ???????????? grabe po. https://t.co/IWHCnhODOa — kim chiu (@prinsesachinita) July 10, 2020

Wish I could hug everyone i love from ABS-CBN right now — Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano) July 10, 2020

sa 70 plus na ayaw i-renew ang ABSCBN... bakit po? bakit? ???????????????????????? — MAJA (@dprincessmaja) July 10, 2020

This is so heartbreaking. di ako makapaniwala — Maris Racal (@MissMarisRacal) July 10, 2020

We will always remember this day:

10th of July, 2020. — Richard Juan (@richardjuan) July 10, 2020

A sad day for everyone???? let us always remember this day ???????? — Richard Yap (@ImRichardYap08) July 10, 2020

No words just SADNESS — Paulo Avelino (@mepauloavelino) July 10, 2020

Nakakaputang Ina. — Ria Atayde (@RiaAtayde) July 10, 2020

hanggang drafts nalang yung ibang gusto kong sabihin. Boto tayo sa 2022. — Maris Racal (@MissMarisRacal) July 10, 2020

Isang mahigpit na yakap. ???? — Barbie Forteza (@dealwithBARBIE) July 10, 2020