Angel Locsin and Neil Arce
The STAR/File
All set for Angel Locsin, Neil Arce wedding as soon as mass gathering allowed
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 24, 2020 - 4:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin and fiancé Neil Arce have not yet decided whether their wedding will be postponed or will it push through.

In a recent interview with Korina Sanchez in “Rated K,” Angel said it’s too early to decide whether their wedding will push through.

“Hindi namin pwedeng sabihin kung kailan 'yung exact date for security reasons and privacy ng mga bisita. Pero dapat this year and medyo malapit na siya,” Angel said.

“Parang masyadong maaga to decide kung tuloy or anong mangyayari. Hindi natin alam baka next week may vaccine na. Hindi na lang po kami magko-complain. Maghihintay na lang kami kung ano mang mangyayari,” she added.

Angel’s sentiment was echoed by Neil, saying they will decide when the date is near.

“I think we’ll decide somewhere near our date na lang if we’re gonna move it or not,” Neil said.

Neil also added that they are ready to push through with the wedding once mass gathering is allowed because they prepared everything already.

“When it comes to preparations, medyo in fairness, ready naman po kami. 'Yung problem na lang is if mass gathering is allowed na, and safety ng guests and everyone else,” Neil said.

Angel and Neil announced their engagement last June 2019 and have since started preparing for their wedding. 

