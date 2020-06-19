COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Angel Locsin as seen in "Iba 'Yan"
ABS-CBN Entertainment via YouTube, screen grab
Angel Locsin inspires body positivity with latest physique
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - June 19, 2020 - 12:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin is inadvertently sparking conversations of body positivity among Filipino netizens after pictures highlighting her curvaceous figure surfaced online.

Online users argued that Angel’s proactive stance in helping out her countrymen through humanitarian projects before and during the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is proof that weight and body image should not matter.

Angel’s healthy, curvy figure can also be seen and admired on her new public service program “Iba ‘Yan,” which she hosts and operates alongside a dedicated team in order to feature inspiring stories of unrecognized heroes.

Here’s what netizens are saying about Angel Locsin and the power of body positivity.

