Angel Locsin inspires body positivity with latest physique

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin is inadvertently sparking conversations of body positivity among Filipino netizens after pictures highlighting her curvaceous figure surfaced online.
Online users argued that Angel’s proactive stance in helping out her countrymen through humanitarian projects before and during the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is proof that weight and body image should not matter.
Nowadays, it is undeniable that people judge because of someone's physical body. C'mon! Ms. Angel Locsin is more than what you see outside. She lives purposefully. She goes out to help people in pain. She's more attractive because of that. I stan the real angel!— messy Jei? (@_souldredging) June 18, 2020
Angel’s healthy, curvy figure can also be seen and admired on her new public service program “Iba ‘Yan,” which she hosts and operates alongside a dedicated team in order to feature inspiring stories of unrecognized heroes.
Here’s what netizens are saying about Angel Locsin and the power of body positivity.
Angel Locsin is indeed the new definition of sexy, both mentally and physically. She's simply gorgeous.— Popoy Dela Cruz (@IMpopoy_dlcrz) June 19, 2020
*CTTrightfulOwnerofthephoto* pic.twitter.com/554pX8AoG7
Angel Locsin can be in any shapes and sizes & people will still like her.She didn't care about her weight bcoz she's busy carrying the weight of the world on her shoulders than any of you or this government could ever carry.Among her many forms, being an Angel and Darna stood out pic.twitter.com/Icnb3j70fr— Jim (@JimGumboc) June 19, 2020
Ms. Angel Locsin is a living-proof that weight doesn't define beauty. You're such an inspo specially to those pluz-size women. ????— Kyle Beatrice (@thebeabear) June 19, 2020
SELF-LOVE IS THE KEY. pic.twitter.com/SOBwmpXBM5
Real or not. Angel Locsin has nothing to prove. She is our real-life darna, she’s also 2 time FHM PH Sexiest woman. pic.twitter.com/UDpUJPYXzm— Yats????????? (@Mikeytocopolous) June 18, 2020
very beautiful my Angel Locsin???? pic.twitter.com/AG3oN9JVUO— ???????????????? (@jshbnqd) June 18, 2020
