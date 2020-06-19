Angel Locsin inspires body positivity with latest physique

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin is inadvertently sparking conversations of body positivity among Filipino netizens after pictures highlighting her curvaceous figure surfaced online.

Online users argued that Angel’s proactive stance in helping out her countrymen through humanitarian projects before and during the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is proof that weight and body image should not matter.

Nowadays, it is undeniable that people judge because of someone's physical body. C'mon! Ms. Angel Locsin is more than what you see outside. She lives purposefully. She goes out to help people in pain. She's more attractive because of that. I stan the real angel! — messy Jei? (@_souldredging) June 18, 2020

Angel’s healthy, curvy figure can also be seen and admired on her new public service program “Iba ‘Yan,” which she hosts and operates alongside a dedicated team in order to feature inspiring stories of unrecognized heroes.

Here’s what netizens are saying about Angel Locsin and the power of body positivity.

Angel Locsin is indeed the new definition of sexy, both mentally and physically. She's simply gorgeous.

*CTTrightfulOwnerofthephoto* pic.twitter.com/554pX8AoG7 — Popoy Dela Cruz (@IMpopoy_dlcrz) June 19, 2020

Angel Locsin can be in any shapes and sizes & people will still like her.She didn't care about her weight bcoz she's busy carrying the weight of the world on her shoulders than any of you or this government could ever carry.Among her many forms, being an Angel and Darna stood out pic.twitter.com/Icnb3j70fr — Jim (@JimGumboc) June 19, 2020

Ms. Angel Locsin is a living-proof that weight doesn't define beauty. You're such an inspo specially to those pluz-size women. ????

SELF-LOVE IS THE KEY. pic.twitter.com/SOBwmpXBM5 — Kyle Beatrice (@thebeabear) June 19, 2020