'A beautiful close': Francisco Martin finishes at 'American Idol' top 5

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American singer Francisco Martin ended his “American Idol” journey in the Top 5.

Just Sam was crowned the winner of the show’s 18th season, followed by Arthur Gunn as runner-up.

"I would have never ever expected this. Thank you for voting for me," Sam said.

In the last episode of the show, the top 5 contestants sang two songs each: a celebration tune for being in the top 5 and a previously performed track.

Francisco's first song was Harry Styles' "Adore You" while he sang his audition song "Alaska" for his second performance.

“You have taken all of our notes and every time I see you, I smile while you’re performing because you have delivered the goods on graduation day,” judge Lionel Richie said.

“That performance was an elevated version of what you gave to us in the beginning. You’re so smooth when you delivered that. It sounded like it was professionally recorded in the studio somewhere. That’s how good it was,” said judge Katy Perry, who performed her new single "Daisies" on "American Idol" in the comforts of her home, with the video showcasing amazing animation.

Katy also released part of her "Dasies'" music video, showing her naked while bathing on the river with her baby bump.

In his Instagram account, Francisco described his experience in the competition.

"It’s been a journey. A ride. And an amazing experience overall. Still, I’ve got this smile on my face. I’ve grown so much as a human and as an artist throughout these few past months and I’ll never forget that. I’ve met a great deal of life long friends, unforgettable memories and have gained the support of all you beautiful souls," he said.

"As a person dealing with anxiety, you’ve all accepted me for who I truly am and have supported me throughout all of it. Jeez I’m just so in love with all of you. To be able to have inspired many of you to follow their dreams is something I never thought would’ve happen in a million years. From the bottom of my heart, wherever you are, thank you so much. This is not the end but only a chapter that has come to a beautiful close."

