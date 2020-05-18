MOVIES
MUSIC
Francisco Martin
'American Idol' via YouTube, screenshot
'A beautiful close': Francisco Martin finishes at 'American Idol' top 5
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 18, 2020 - 2:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American singer Francisco Martin ended his “American Idol” journey in the Top 5.

Just Sam was crowned the winner of the show’s 18th season, followed by Arthur Gunn as runner-up.

"I would have never ever expected this. Thank you for voting for me," Sam said.

In the last episode of the show, the top 5 contestants sang two songs each: a celebration tune for being in the top 5 and a previously performed track.

Francisco's first song was Harry Styles' "Adore You" while he sang his audition song "Alaska" for his second performance.

“You have taken all of our notes and every time I see you, I smile while you’re performing because you have delivered the goods on graduation day,” judge Lionel Richie said.

“That performance was an elevated version of what you gave to us in the beginning. You’re so smooth when you delivered that. It sounded like it was professionally recorded in the studio somewhere. That’s how good it was,” said judge Katy Perry, who performed her new single "Daisies" on "American Idol" in the comforts of her home, with the video showcasing amazing animation. 

Katy also released part of her "Dasies'" music video, showing her naked while bathing on the river with her baby bump. 

In his Instagram account, Francisco described his experience in the competition.    

"It’s been a journey. A ride. And an amazing experience overall. Still, I’ve got this smile on my face. I’ve grown so much as a human and as an artist throughout these few past months and I’ll never forget that. I’ve met a great deal of life long friends, unforgettable memories and have gained the support of all you beautiful souls," he said. 

"As a person dealing with anxiety, you’ve all accepted me for who I truly am and have supported me throughout all of it. Jeez I’m just so in love with all of you. To be able to have inspired many of you to follow their dreams is something I never thought would’ve happen in a million years. From the bottom of my heart, wherever you are, thank you so much. This is not the end but only a chapter that has come to a beautiful close."

RELATED: WATCH: ‘Proud Pinoy’ enters ‘American Idol’ top 20, likened by Katy Perry to Bruno Mars

Francisco Martin enters ‘American Idol’ top 10, praised for COVID-19 frontliner mom

Francisco Martin enters 'American Idol' top 7 after 'spot-on' tribute for Pinay mom

AMERICAN IDOL LIVE SINGER KATY PERRY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Derek Ramsay selling 3 luxury cars, Internet users give funny reactions 
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Friends, fans and followers of the actor were quick to respond.
Entertainment
fbfb
‘Ecq’ (Extended Cracked Quarantunes)
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
Tatlong linggo na pala tayong kumakanta Ng mga Tough Hits na na-virus mga letra!
Entertainment
fbfb
House bill on Kapamilya franchise a welcome development
By Pat-P Daza | 16 hours ago
Thank you, Our Lady of Fatima! On May 13, her feast day, ABS-CBN got its Provisional License from Congress with House Bill...
Entertainment
fbfb
Shutdown showdown: Angelica Panganiban lectures gov't, Cayetano scolds stars
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 days ago
"Konting-konti na lang ang pasensya ni Angelica Panganiban sa gobyernong ito."
Entertainment
fbfb
Release of Princess’ Hollywood film cut short by COVID-19
16 hours ago
First, the good news (as she has announced last year): Yes, it’s true that Princess Punzalan (now Mrs. Bernadette Field)...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Hollywood sets red carpet 'new normal' for films like 'Tenet' in July
By Andrew Marszal | 1 hour ago
But with California coronavirus restrictions easing, and major movies like "Tenet" eyeing July release dates, Tinseltown's...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
'I am enraged': Liza Soberano seeks help for child exploitation victims due to lockdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano showed her disappointment over things happening in the country due to the novel...
Entertainment
fbfb
3 hours ago
First ever Miss Universe Philippines announces new finals date
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
The Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) announced that the first ever competition of their organization will be moved to October...
Entertainment
fbfb
3 hours ago
Kathryn Bernardo to bashers calling her 'sakang': 'DJ loves my legs'
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo addressed bashers saying that she's ugly and has bow legs. 
Entertainment
fbfb
16 hours ago
Stuck With U: A sweet collab from Ariana & Justin
By Baby A. Gil | 16 hours ago
Stuck is a word that describes most of us these days. We are against our wills, stuck at home.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with