Francisco Martin enters 'American Idol' top 7 after 'spot-on' tribute for Pinay mom

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American singer Francisco Martin landed in the Top 7 of hit American talent show "American Idol."

Apart from Francisco, other contestants who advanced in the next round are Arthur Gunn, Dillon James, Jonny West, Julia Gargano, Louis Knight and Just Sam, one of the show's judges, Katy Perry, said on Instagram.

The top seven were asked to perform Disney songs and a song dedicated to their mothers.

Francisco did his own version of "You'll Be In My Heart" from the movie "Tarzan" and admitted that he enjoyed his performance.

“In other words, when you’re doing that, that was just giving us the confidence and the enjoyment. And by the way, we as an audience, we love to see that kind of emotion,” judge Lionel Richie told Francisco.

“I agree with Lionel, you looked relaxed. All that self-doubt has been really stripped away. What you gave us at the end is kind of what I wanted from Louis Knight. This is a competition. Let’s get real. There’s only one Idol and you were spot-on with your performance and then at the end, you let us have it with the talent of your voice. Good for you. You are a good bet,” judge Katy Perry said.

For his second song, Francisco sang Leon Bridges’ “River” for his mom, a nurse working as a novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) frontliner in the US.

“This set of Mother’s Day songs is really separating the pack. It’s showing who deserves that top position and you are making it difficult for all these other contestants because that performance was so, so full and beautiful and real. It was so heartfelt what you just did,” Katy said.

Francisco's and other finalists' performances would be telecast on ABC tonight.

Voting for the next round has already began and will end on Tuesday in Manila. Fans of Francisco can vote him through the AI website and app. The top five with the most votes will be revealed next week. The finals is scheduled on May 17.