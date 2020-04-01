MOVIES
MUSIC
WATCH: ‘Proud Pinoy’ enters ‘American Idol’ top 20, likened by Katy Perry to Bruno Mars
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 1, 2020 - 1:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American singer Francisco Martin recently entered the top 20 of the current season of hit US talent search “American Idol.”

In his Instagram account, Francisco thanked the reality singing competition for giving him a chance to showcase his talent.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dazed and beyond grateful. Thank you American Idol for giving this anxious boy a chance.

A post shared by Francisco Martin (@franciscomartinmusic) on

“Dazed and beyond grateful. Thank you American Idol for giving this anxious boy a chance,” wrote the 19-year-old "Francisco from Francisco."

The pre-law student from San Francisco, California also posted on Twitter to thank the judges for including him in the competition’s top 20.

He also showed appreciation for other "Idol" judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry, and also to host Ryan Seacrest.

Francisco sang Harry Styles' "Falling" for the showcase round on the show's Sunday episode in Hawaii. The judges were up on their feet after his performance.

Katy even likened him to Bruno Mars.

“I was like, is that Bruno Mars? I like it,” Katy said.

“You check every box. I have a feeling that great things are just going to happen to you in this experience. You’re just a wonderful talent,” Luke added.  

Martin’s "Falling" performance is now among the top-trending videos on YouTube. His "American Idol" garnered millions of views on the platform. 

In his "Idol" profile, Francisco said that he is proud of his Filipino heritage and he often covers some iconic Tagalog songs, including “Buwan” by JK Labajo.

"American Idol" suspended its taping after the top 20 were selected and the contestants, including Martin, were sent home, due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. — Video from YouTube/American Idol

AMERICAN IDOL LIVE BRUNO MARS SINGER KATY PERRY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sylvia Sanchez, husband Art Atayde test positive for COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Sylvia Sanchez revealed that she and husband Art Atayde tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ria Atayde shares family's status after parents tested positive for COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
After her mother Sylvia Sanchez and father Art Atayde tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), Kapamilya...
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: ‘Proud Pinoy’ enters ‘American Idol’ top 20, likened by Katy Perry to Bruno Mars
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
"American Idol" suspended its taping after the top 20 were selected and the contestants, including Martin, were sent...
Entertainment
fbfb
Artists’ song tribute for health-care frontliners
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
Producer-entrepreneur Dr. Carl E. Balita (president of the CEB Group of Companies) and songwriter Vehnee Saturno have collaborated...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ruby Rodriguez slams fake news about sister with COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 days ago
TV host Ruby Rodriguez slammed fake news saying that her sister, doctor Sally Gatchalian, died due to the novel coronavirus...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
15 hours ago
Beating the invisible enemy the Kapuso way
By Angel Javier-Cruz | 15 hours ago
Much has been said and reported about the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
Marq Dollentes shares journey through Lipad
By Bot Glorioso | 15 hours ago
Marq Dollentes does not only sing but he can also translate his thoughts into lyric lines. He composes songs that can be so...
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
New OPM sounds for everyone to enjoy
By Baby A. Gil | 15 hours ago
The music keeps on coming. There is no need to wonder what would happen to the music industry in this time of fear and uncertainty....
Entertainment
fbfb
21 hours ago
James Corden holds 'Late Late Show' in garage while on quarantine due to COVID-19 pandemic
By Ratziel San Juan | 21 hours ago
Celebrities who joined the television host include Andrea Bocelli, Ben Platt, Billie Eilish, BTS, David Blaine, Dua Lipa,...
Entertainment
fbfb
21 hours ago
1990 now: Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears put up shows for fellows in quarantine
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, more than 3.4 billion people have been called on or forced...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with