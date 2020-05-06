MOVIES
MUSIC
Filipino-American singer Francisco Martin
Francisco Martin via Instagram, screenshot
Francisco Martin enters ‘American Idol’ top 10, praised for COVID-19 frontliner mom
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 6, 2020 - 1:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American “American Idol” contestant Francisco Martin has been named as among the top 10 finalists of the singing competition, the San Francisco-based singer announced on Instagram.

“We did it! Top freakin’ ten. <3 the love and support from all of you is out of this world,” Francisco said.

After his performance of James Arthur's “Falling Like the Stars,” “American Idol” judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan critiqued his performance via a teleconference. 

“I'm sorry because I'm having a day. I don't fit into my stuff and then when you sang those lines about having four kids and getting down on each knee. I was like… sure it was hormones but it was believability, too. It was believability and I felt it,” Katy said, moved into tears by Martin’s performance.

“You know Francisco, you're like a diamond in the rough. You know how to get the emotion out of the song. If I was a little hormonal, I'd be crying right now,” added Bryan.

Before giving his comments, Richie honored Martin’s mom, a Filipina nurse who helps fight novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic in the United States.

“First of all, I cannot just tell you how proud I am of your mom for being a first responder. A shout out to your mom for sure,” said Lionel. “Halfway through that song I just saw you fly out of that nervousness and give us exactly what you're all about which is a true talent. Good luck.”

Francisco admitted that apart from the contest, worrying for his mom adds to his anxiety.

"She's working the frontlines. It's kinda messing my mind with anxiety as well too. I'm just worrying about her constantly every day, praying for her every night," the 19-year-old said.

Martin now eyes to land in the contest’s top 7. 

Meanwhile, in a recent Live Instagram session, a fan asked Katy if she is having trouble finding reasons of optimism with the on-going pandemic. The fan also inquired about Katy’s baby shower and her wedding with Hollywood star Orlando Bloom.

"It's okay to feel all the feelings. I've had to reschedule many plans," Katy said.

"And not like everyone does a babymoon or a baby shower, but I'm not sure I'm gonna be able to do any of that. I'm just taking it one day at a time," she added.

Despite the rescheduled plans, Katy said she is grateful for everything happening in her life.

"But I'll be grateful. I mean, I'm grateful now, but you know, there's a lot going on," she said.

“Some days, you know, you lose perspective. Like, I was showering, and I was like, ‘Gotta be grateful, gotta be grateful, no matter what you’re going through you gotta be grateful.’ I know that there’s probably a lot of people going through a lot of intense things right now,” she added.

Recently, Katy revealed that she and Orlando will be having a daughter, sharing a photo of her fiancé covered in pink cream and captioning it with "It's a girl."

“American Idol” Season 18 is set to culminate on May 17.

RELATED: WATCH: ‘Proud Pinoy’ enters ‘American Idol’ top 20, likened by Katy Perry to Bruno Mars

AMERICAN IDOL KATY PERRY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Noli de Castro: 'Tayo ang ABS-CBN'
By Ratziel San Juan | 18 hours ago
Longtime ABS-CBN anchor Noli de Castro signed off the Tuesday evening broadcast of "TV Patrol" by recapping the broadcast...
Entertainment
fbfb
ABS-CBN answers NTC's cease and desist order
By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
ABS-CBN has released a statement after the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) issued a cease and desist order against...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Not just for mom': Grace Poe condemns NTC's order for ABS-CBN shutdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Senator Grace Poe was among the many that felt bad upon learning that the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) issued...
Entertainment
fbfb
Giving birth in the time of COVID-19
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
Set to give birth in July within days (or hours!) of each other are Iya Villania middle of the month to her and husband Drew...
Entertainment
fbfb
Assunta De Rossi, Jules Ledesma expecting first baby 16 years after marriage
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Assunta de Rossi will be celebrating her very first Mother's Day on May 10.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
15 hours ago
Regine gets a No. 1 Istorya
By Baby A. Gil | 15 hours ago
It has been a while since I last checked the hit lists.
Entertainment
fbfb
21 hours ago
Willie Revillame's 'Wowowin' wages war vs scammers
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
GMA game show "Wowowin" warned the public against scammers who are using the program to take advantage of people during...
Entertainment
fbfb
21 hours ago
Ellen Adarna breaks silence on cases filed by her alleged 'paparazzi'
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Model and actress Ellen Adarna was asked by a fan about the cybercrime and child abuse complaints filed against her in 2...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Karlo Duterte's frontliner mom recovers from COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Gel said that she was afraid for her son during that time, worrying what if she gets worse, Karlo won’t see her&nb...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
1 day ago
Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla wedding? KathNiel friend speaks up
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
In an interview with Kathryn in “Magandang Buhay” recently, she admitted that she and Daniel always wanted a beach...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with