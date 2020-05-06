Francisco Martin enters ‘American Idol’ top 10, praised for COVID-19 frontliner mom

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American “American Idol” contestant Francisco Martin has been named as among the top 10 finalists of the singing competition, the San Francisco-based singer announced on Instagram.

“We did it! Top freakin’ ten. <3 the love and support from all of you is out of this world,” Francisco said.

After his performance of James Arthur's “Falling Like the Stars,” “American Idol” judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan critiqued his performance via a teleconference.

“I'm sorry because I'm having a day. I don't fit into my stuff and then when you sang those lines about having four kids and getting down on each knee. I was like… sure it was hormones but it was believability, too. It was believability and I felt it,” Katy said, moved into tears by Martin’s performance.

“You know Francisco, you're like a diamond in the rough. You know how to get the emotion out of the song. If I was a little hormonal, I'd be crying right now,” added Bryan.

Before giving his comments, Richie honored Martin’s mom, a Filipina nurse who helps fight novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic in the United States.

“First of all, I cannot just tell you how proud I am of your mom for being a first responder. A shout out to your mom for sure,” said Lionel. “Halfway through that song I just saw you fly out of that nervousness and give us exactly what you're all about which is a true talent. Good luck.”

Francisco admitted that apart from the contest, worrying for his mom adds to his anxiety.

"She's working the frontlines. It's kinda messing my mind with anxiety as well too. I'm just worrying about her constantly every day, praying for her every night," the 19-year-old said.

Martin now eyes to land in the contest’s top 7.

Meanwhile, in a recent Live Instagram session, a fan asked Katy if she is having trouble finding reasons of optimism with the on-going pandemic. The fan also inquired about Katy’s baby shower and her wedding with Hollywood star Orlando Bloom.

"It's okay to feel all the feelings. I've had to reschedule many plans," Katy said.

"And not like everyone does a babymoon or a baby shower, but I'm not sure I'm gonna be able to do any of that. I'm just taking it one day at a time," she added.

Despite the rescheduled plans, Katy said she is grateful for everything happening in her life.

"But I'll be grateful. I mean, I'm grateful now, but you know, there's a lot going on," she said.

“Some days, you know, you lose perspective. Like, I was showering, and I was like, ‘Gotta be grateful, gotta be grateful, no matter what you’re going through you gotta be grateful.’ I know that there’s probably a lot of people going through a lot of intense things right now,” she added.

Recently, Katy revealed that she and Orlando will be having a daughter, sharing a photo of her fiancé covered in pink cream and captioning it with "It's a girl."

“American Idol” Season 18 is set to culminate on May 17.

