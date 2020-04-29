'Big bossing' Vic Sotto jokes back at son Vico in birthday exchange

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran comedian Vic Sotto on his televised 66th birthday celebration reminded Filipino audiences where his son, Pasig City Mayor Vico, derived his trademark humor from.

The local chief executive yesterday joined his dad and Vic's wife Pauleen Luna, along with their "Eat Bulaga!" presenters Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola and Paolo Ballesteros in a special birthday Zoom conference.

Happy quarantine birthday Papa! ???? pic.twitter.com/FG6qT2SE0g — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) April 28, 2020

The father and son quickly caught up with a brief exchange, but not without throwing a few punchlines here and there.

“Wala bang nakahubad diyan (Is there anyone naked there)? Walang bold (Is anyone there bold)?” Vic quipped, referring to his son’s viral live video conference a week back where the image of a nude man was flashed onscreen by a hacker.

This echoed Vico’s brand of humor that regularly has online audiences roaring.

The Pasig mayor was not at all fazed by the said incident, even joking about it the following day.

#atm. Zoom Conference with Sen. Win, mayors, and policy experts.



Discussion centered on ECQ exit strategy. Kailangan maayos ang plano- mula transportasyon hanggang testing.



P.s. Thankfully, this Zoom Conference, walang participant na nag-background ng naka-BOLD. pic.twitter.com/dlu3ryUDa2 — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) April 23, 2020

He even narrated how he had asked the noontime variety show's facilitator prior to the teleconference if they were sure about using Zoom.

“Sabi ko, 'Sigurado ba kayong gusto niyong mag-Zoom? Maraming hacking daw ngayon.’”

(I said, “Are you sure you want to use Zoom. I heard a lot of hacking has been going on.”)