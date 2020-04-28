'Little Bossing' Vico Sotto greets dad Vic on lockdown birthday

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto has taken a break from the front lines by offering a moment for his father, veteran comedian Vic Sotto, on his special 66th birthday, which falls within the extended lockdown in Luzon.

“Happy quarantine birthday Papa!” wrote everyone’s favorite local chief executive.

Happy quarantine birthday Papa! ???? pic.twitter.com/FG6qT2SE0g — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) April 28, 2020

The 30-year-old is seen in the foreground of a Zoom screenshot, with Vic's photo projected in the background.

Vico is the son of Vic and actress and former "Eat Bulaga!" presenter Coney Reyes.