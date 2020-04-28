MOVIES
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto and dad, TV host and comedian Vic Sotto
'Little Bossing' Vico Sotto greets dad Vic on lockdown birthday
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 28, 2020 - 7:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto has taken a break from the front lines by offering a moment for his father, veteran comedian Vic Sotto, on his special 66th birthday, which falls within the extended lockdown in Luzon.

“Happy quarantine birthday Papa!” wrote everyone’s favorite local chief executive.

The 30-year-old is seen in the foreground of a Zoom screenshot, with Vic's photo projected in the background.

Vico is the son of Vic and actress and former "Eat Bulaga!" presenter Coney Reyes.

