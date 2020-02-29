MOVIES
Actress Dina Bonnevie is seen here portraying Raquel Pempengo in the "Maalaala Mo Kaya" episode featuring Jake Zyrus' life story.
Screen grab, "Maalaala Mo Kaya" via ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube
Jake Zyrus' mom to Sarah Geronimo, Mommy Divine: Relate much
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 29, 2020 - 6:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Raquel Pempengco, the mother of singer Jake Zyrus, has shared her two cents on the recent controversy involving pop star Sarah Geronimo and Mommy Divine.

Last week, the “Pop Princess” got married to actor Matteo Guidicelli in a not-so-civil ceremony in a luxury hotel in Bonifacio Global City.

The wedding bells rang silently when Mommy Divine, uninvited and uninformed, “arrived unexpectedly at the venue.” The rest was history.

RELATED: 'Divine intervention' in Sarah, Matteo wedding narrated in police report

Jake Zyrus’ own “Mommie Dearest” weighed in on the issue.

“Happy ako kasi nahanap na ni Sarah G ang happiness niya, ‘yun naman ang importante. In a way, napakalaking sakripisyo niya na sa pamilya niya ang nakatulong ng 15 years,” Raquel began.

(I am happy because Sarah found her happiness, that’s what’s important. In a way, it was a huge sacrifice for her family to help them for 15 years.)

“Pero bilang ina, napakasakit ang pinagwalang bahala ka ng isang anak. Sana sinabi na lang ni Sarah in a nice way na na sa tamang edad na po ako...kahit sa gusto o ayaw niyo nagpapaalam lang ako bilang respeto. Ramdam ko ang sakit na nararamdaman ngayon ni Mommy Divine…”

(But as a mother, it’s heartbreaking to be abandoned by your child. Sarah should have just said in a nice way that she’s old enough...whether or not Mommy Divine approves, she is just giving notice as a sign of respect. I feel the pain that Mommy Divine holds.)

Raquel said she empathizes with both the mother and daughter.

“Bilang isang ‘anak’ nagrebelde din ako... Bilang isang ‘ina’ nasasaktan din ako.”

(As a daughter, I also rebelled. But as a mother, I get hurt too.)

Fans may recall that Jake had a fair share of drama involving his mom, narrated in his book “I am Jake,” where Raquel is said to have committed physical abuse that she later denied.

“A lot of people interview me and ask me, 'How are you guys doing?’ And I always say, 'We're good. We're good. We're good.' But really we're not,” Jake said in an October 2018 interview with Boy Abunda.

“And for how many years, I always try to save it. Hoping [that] maybe it will get better and also knowing na iba po talaga ang family namin (that our family is different).”

