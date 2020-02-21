'Divine intervention' in Sarah, Matteo wedding narrated in police report

MANILA, Philippines — A Friday police report offered a glimpse of events that unfolded during the civil wedding of celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli on Thursday night in Shangri-La Hotel in Bonifacio Global City, where Mommy Divine, uninvited and uninformed, “arrived unexpectedly at the venue.”

Related: Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli civil wedding pushes through despite 'Divine intervention'

Forever’s not enough for Matteo's new mommy-in-law, who apparently asked for a moment to talk with her 31-year-old daughter over the lack of notice.

Related: Was mom Divine ‘blindsided’ by Matteo & Sarah?

This prompted Army reservist Matteo to accuse and allegedly injure the Pop Princess' close-in security aide “as the one responsible in informing Sarah's mother of their civil wedding,” according to a report obtained from the Southern Police District.

The security guard then came to the BGC police community precinct around early morning Friday to report the incident on Thursday evening.

"Facts of the case: abovenamed reportee personally came to pcp 7, taguig cps at about 3:27am of February 21, 2020 and requested to put on blotter about an incident that transpired at about 11:00 pm of February 20, 2020 at Shangri-La, BGC wherein certain TV actor, MATTEO GUIDICELLI allegedly punched him on his throat," the report said.

"According to the reportee, he was a family security and a close in security of Sarah Geronimo during her civil wedding with Matteo Guidicelli @ Shangri-La, BGC when the incident took place.He also narrated that the fuss started when the mother of Sarah Geronimo arrived unexpectedly at the venue and asking for a moment to talked with her daughter since she was not informed of the said wedding. Upon knowing Matteo accused and confronted the reportee as the one responsible in informing Sarah's mother of their civil wedding."

According to the police report, the security personnel filed the blotter only for "record purposes" and he refused to file formal charges against the actor.

During the wedding, Matteo reportedly wore a white long-sleeve shirt while Sarah was still wearing the clothes she wore at the taping of "The Voice Teens" earlier that day.

— With reports from Kristine Joy Patag