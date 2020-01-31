Michele Gumabao returns to pageantry, joins Miss Universe Philippines 2020

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American volleyball player and beauty queen Michele Gumabao is giving the stage another go, vying to join the upcoming Miss Universe Philippines 2020.

“Trading in my sneakers one more time... Submitted my application to be part of the first ever Miss Universe Philippines,” Michele’s Instagram post on Thursday read.

"Trading in my sneakers one more time... Submitted my application to be part of the first ever Miss Universe Philippines"

She was seen donning a dress by Audwin Lee, ready to take her second shot at pageantry.

The American-born beauty was first named Bb. Pilipinas Globe 2018 during the Binibinig Pilipinas pageant that year, which saw the country's most recent Miss Universe Catriona Gray going home with the Miss Universe Philippines 2018 title.

Under Michele’s helm as co-captain of the De La Salle University Lady Spikers, the volleyball team seized a three-peat championship in UAAP Season 75, where she was also named Most Valuable Player.

The multitalented 27-year-old is also a host and television personality, competing in 2014 alongside Daniel Matsunaga, Jane Oineza, Alex Gonzaga and other housemates in "Pinoy Big Brother: All In."