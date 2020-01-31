MOVIES
MUSIC
“Trading in my sneakers one more time... Submitted my application to be part of the first ever Miss Universe Philippines,” Michele’s Instagram post on January 30 read.
Michele Gumabao via Instagram, screenshot
Michele Gumabao returns to pageantry, joins Miss Universe Philippines 2020
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 31, 2020 - 12:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American volleyball player and beauty queen Michele Gumabao is giving the stage another go, vying to join the upcoming Miss Universe Philippines 2020.

“Trading in my sneakers one more time... Submitted my application to be part of the first ever Miss Universe Philippines,” Michele’s Instagram post on Thursday read.

Trading in my sneakers one more time???????? Submitted my application to be part of the first ever Miss Universe Philippines ?? Hello 2020 ?? ????????Wearing @audwinleedesigns @audwinlee Shoes @jeffersonsi_designs @jeffersonsi Make up by @mhoyvistan_mua Assisted by @sam_guerrero01 Hair by @johnmallarii Styled by @francischee #MissUniversePH #PHenomenalWoman #BeautifulTransformation #BeyondTheCoastlines #InspiringWomenWithAction #OnePhilippines #TeamPhilippines

18k Likes, 324 Comments - Michele Gumabao (@gumabaomichele) on Instagram: "Trading in my sneakers one more time???????? Submitted my application to be part of the first ever Miss..."

She was seen donning a dress by Audwin Lee, ready to take her second shot at pageantry.

The American-born beauty was first named Bb. Pilipinas Globe 2018 during the Binibinig Pilipinas pageant that year, which saw the country's most recent Miss Universe Catriona Gray going home with the Miss Universe Philippines 2018 title.

Under Michele’s helm as co-captain of the De La Salle University Lady Spikers, the volleyball team seized a three-peat championship in UAAP Season 75, where she was also named Most Valuable Player.

The multitalented 27-year-old is also a host and television personality, competing in 2014 alongside Daniel Matsunaga, Jane Oineza, Alex Gonzaga and other housemates in "Pinoy Big Brother: All In."

MICHELE GUMABAO MISS UNIVERSE MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES 2020
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Ang bastos naman': Joshua Garcia refutes Julia Barretto's statement on having closure
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Joshua said he finds it rude to not give closure to the person you once loved.
Entertainment
fbfb
Review: Lessons from Imelda Marcos biopic 'The Kingmaker'
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
'The Kingmaker' is not just an important watch, but a necessary one.
Entertainment
fbfb
Is he courting Catriona Gray? Alden Richards reveals 2020 #RelationshipGoals
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Alden is a host in "Eat Bulaga," the rival noontime show of "It's Showtime," where Catriona is a guest host. Catriona's ex-boyfriend,...
Entertainment
fbfb
FULL TEXT: Isko Moreno's explanation for lawbreaking, ‘trapo’ claims over product endorsements
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
The mayor is an open endorser of many brands, including Belo and JAG Jeans.
Entertainment
fbfb
'Every day Valentine's Day': Kim Chiu, Xian Lim reveal 'secret' to happy relationship
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya celebrity couple Kim Chiu and Xian Lim admitted that they have not yet talked about getting married even if...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
14 hours ago
Champions on tap for Valentine’s
By Baby A. Gil | 14 hours ago
There is something interesting going on in this year’s Valentine season.
Entertainment
fbfb
14 hours ago
Redemption for the Sandman
By Lanz Aaron G. Tan | 14 hours ago
Most films start with a preposterous notion which requires viewers to take one giant leap in logic away from reality and towards...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
You oughta know: Alanis Morissette to bring 'Jagged Little Pill' tour to Manila
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
It's official: seven-time Grammy winner Alanis Morissette will be marking the 25th anniversary world tour of her debut...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
1 for 3 means ‘I love you!’
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
The show must go on.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Adolf tackles family reconciliation in Coming Home
By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Adolf Alix Jr. adds Coming Home to his family drama works such as Mater Dolorosa with Gina Alajar, Padre de Familia (Coco...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with