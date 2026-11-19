Anvaya Cove Match Play: Lee, Ababa hold on; Constantino, Superal enter semis

MORONG, Bataan – Harmie Constantino made the quarterfinals look like a walk in the park, cruising to a 7&6 rout of Gretchen Villacencio. But the other three matches in the ICTSI Anvaya Cove Match Play Invitational turned into gripping tests of nerve, resilience and clutch shot-making, with two requiring extra holes to settle.

In match play, no lead is safe and no advantage is guaranteed until the final putt drops. The quarterfinals provided a compelling reminder, producing dramatic swings, pressure-packed finishes and victories snatched from the jaws of defeat.

Tiffany Lee and Martina Miñoza staged one of the day's most absorbing battles, with the young Korean overcoming a late deficit before delivering the decisive blow on the 19th hole to seal a semifinal clash with Constantino.

Sarah Ababa will take on Princess Superal in the other semis pairing after both players survived tense back-and-forth battles to advance.

Ababa capitalized on a costly collapse by Chanelle Avaricio on their return to the par-4 No. 1, turning a precarious finish into a match-clinching opportunity. Meanwhile, Superal took advantage of Yvon Bisera’s late mishap to secure a 2-up victory.

Avaricio hooked her drive and took a penalty drop before mishitting her third shot and sending her fourth into the bunker. Her next shot sailed past the hole, forcing her to concede both the hole and the match as Ababa reached the green in two.

“I just played it safe after hitting a good drive,” said Ababa, recounting how Avaricio's costly mistakes opened the door.

Lee had trailed for much of the match but drew level with a par on No. 15, setting up a tense finish. Miñoza regained the upper hand with a clutch birdie on No. 17, putting Lee on the brink of elimination.

But Lee refused to fold.

Miñoza bogeyed the final hole after finding the bunker, and Lee capitalized with a steady two-putt to force extra time.

Back on the par-4 No. 1, Lee appeared to be in trouble after hooking her drive. Faced with a stymied downhill lie and a large tree obstructing her line, she produced a remarkable recovery, unleashing a sweeping draw that found the green and stopped about 14 feet from the cup.

Miñoza also reached the green in regulation but failed to convert her birdie attempt from 18 feet.

Lee made no mistake when her moment came, rolling in the putt to complete the come-from-behind victory and book a semifinal showdown with Constantino.

“Match play is so brutal,” said Lee, who embraced her father-caddie Youngin Lee after the victory. “This win means a lot, so I feel very great but at the same time, it’s like bittersweet. But I’m very happy to make it to the semifinals.”

She knows the challenge awaiting her will be formidable.

“She’s very good and putts very well. I need to match her putting,” Lee said of Constantino.

Constantino, meanwhile, made quick work of Villacencio, winning five of the first nine holes before closing out the match with six holes still to play.

But she was quick to downplay her performance, crediting her opponent's struggles rather than any exceptional display of her own.

“Honestly, I don't think I was playing really well. Parang I think Gretchen was just not playing good also,” said Constantino. “She struggled and I just stayed patient and consistent, tried to make as much pars as I can.”

Still, Constantino expects a much tougher test against Lee.

“I think it will be difficult. I will just going to rest. Match play is a bit more exhausting than stroke,” she said.

Meanwhile, Superal had to dig deep herself, overcoming Bisera in another seesaw encounter that remained all square after nine holes.

Bisera grabbed No. 10, then matched Superal's birdie on the next hole to maintain her advantage. Superal fought back by taking No. 12 to square the match, then moved 1-up with a par.

Bisera answered on No. 15 to restore the deadlock, setting up a crucial closing stretch where every shot carried enormous weight.

Superal rose to the occasion, taking the pivotal 16th with a par before delivering another blow on No. 18. After the two players halved the 17th, Superal capitalized on Bisera's double bogey on the last, triggered by an approach that found the front-green hazard, to seal the victory.

With the semifinals pitting Constantino against Lee and Superal against Ababa, the remaining contenders now face another demanding test of stamina and composure.

The morning semifinal battles will determine who advances to the afternoon championship showdown, where the 2026 Match Play crown and the top P280,000 prize await. (Pool story)