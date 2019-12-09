MOVIES
Gazini Ganados, Miss Universe Philippines 2019 on stage in fashion by Sherri Hill as a Top 20 finalist with host Steve Harvey during The MISS UNIVERSE® Competition airing on FOX at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 8, 2019 live from Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. Contestants from around the globe have spent the last few weeks touring, filming, rehearsing and preparing to compete for the Miss Universe crown.
HO/The Miss Universe Organization/Alex Mertz
Confirmed: Miss Universe Philippines no longer under Binibining Pilipinas Charities
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 9, 2019 - 4:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — Gazini Ganados will be the last Miss Universe Philippines beauty queen from Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) by the Araneta Group as Miss Universe Organization announced on Monday after the Miss Universe 2019 pageant that it has forged a new partnership with Miss Universe Philippines Organization.

"Today is a momentous occasion as the country and the Miss Universe Organization focus their collective gaze towards the future of pageantry. It is but fitting that the path to the future be led with vigor and a vision aligned with the transformative purpose of Miss Universe," Miss Universe Philippines said on Facebook. 

"The Miss Universe Organization is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Miss Universe Philippines Organization - a fresh team that will lead the country towards its continued quest to share the beauty and grace of the Filipina to the rest of the world," it added.

The international organization expressed its gratitude to the Araneta Group for more than 50 years of stewardship of the Miss Universe brand.

"Both organizations have made an indelible mark in the international pageant scene for celebrating the intelligence, beauty and grace of hundreds of Filipina queens, and for garnering several international titles through the years," the statement read.

"Undeniably, the most prestigious of these titles continues to be the coveted Miss Universe Philippines. The foundation and fundamentals of Philippine Pageantry are known worldwide to be solid and shall endure all because of the hard work and commitment of the Araneta Group and BPCI," it added.

The new organization will be headed by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup as National Director. She will be joined by international fashion designer Albert Andrada as Design Council Head, Jonas Gaffud as Creative Director, Lia Ramos as Head of Women Empowerment Committee and Charity, lawyer Nad Bronce as Head of Legal Affairs, and Mario Garcia as Business Development/ Marketing Head.

Gaffud confirmed the Facebook post in a message to Philstar.com.

The new organization also promised to bring the Miss Universe franchise to higher heights rooted in the same strong foundations that have earned the country title after title in the past half century.

