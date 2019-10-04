James Reid, 'Liza Soberano lookalike' Nancy of Momoland to star in new ABS-CBN TV series

MANILA, Philippines — James Reid has strengthened his claim that he is not moving to GMA Network as he has signed a contract with ABS-CBN on Friday for a new TV series with Nancy Jowel Mcdonie of the Korean girl band Momoland.

In a series of posts by Dreamscape Entertainment, a unit under ABS-CBN, James can be seen posing with Nancy for their upcoming TV series “The Soulmate.”

The series, said ABS-CBN News, will be directed by Antoinette Jadaone, who also helmed James’ blockbuster series with girlfriend Nadine Lustre, “On The Wings of Love" and "Til I Met You." She also directed the JaDine-starrer "Never Not Love You.”

Apart from James, Nancy and Momoland also signed a co-handling contract with ABS-CBN. The network and the group’s original management agency, MLD, will now co-manage the group.

The group has also signed to do a travel show featuring different tourist attractions in the Philippines.

Nancy has been known in the Philippines as the so-called "lookalike" of Kapamilya star Liza Soberano.

It can be recalled that during a recent interview with Philstar.com following his launch as new Armitron ambassador, James dispelled rumors that he left his previous talent agency, Viva, to transfer to the Kapuso network.

He also clarified that he is the one who is now handling his career as an independent, and not his father.

He assured that his love team and relationship with Nadine, JaDine, will not be affected by his decision to go independent.

In an official statement released by his lawyers at Kapunan & Castillo Law Offices, the actor declared that he has established his own family management company, Reid Entertainment Inc., in addition to his own record label, Careless Manila.

“To put an end to all the recent speculation, Mr. James Reid would like to make it clear that, after careful deliberation, he has decided not to renew his contracts with the Viva Group. James greatly appreciates the enormous contribution that has been made by his friends at Viva, especially ‘Boss Vic’ del Rosario and the management group, and expresses his sincere gratitude to everyone at Viva who has contributed to the success of his career in the Philippines’ entertainment industry over the past 7 years,” the statement says.

James also ensured that “he will continue to dedicate his media activities exclusively to the Network.”