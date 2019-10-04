WATCH: Daniel Matsunaga gives tips for handling a long distance relationship

MOVIES
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 4, 2019 - 5:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actor and model Daniel Matsunaga has not let distance become a hindrance in his relationship with girlfriend Karolina Pisarek.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Daniel said a long distance relationship may be hard but he can give his all for the one he loves.

“LDR is not a monster like people really think it is. Basically, trust is must be there, God must be there in the relationship. Time management is very important. But at the same time, we make ourselves comfortable with our spaces, but at the same time, we talk to each other every day, video calls everyday,” Daniel shared.

According to him, his model-actress Polish girlfriend is in Guatemala.

"She's very busy, but we've been two years together. Last time she came here is I think two months ago,” he added.  

The actor-model hopes that her Poland-based celebrity girlfriend is already the one for him.

“I love Karolina to the fullest and I give all I can, my time, everything I do. I do think of her before anything else. I've been praying a lot with our relationship and hopefully she's the one," he said.      

Since he cares for Karolina and other women in his life, Daniel has been an avid supporter of Avon Philippines' Run and Walk for Breast Cancer 2019, which will happen on October 19, Saturday, at the Filinvest City Event Grounds.

Together with fellow brand ambassador Jennylyn Mercado and in time for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Daniel will join the run that aims to raise more awareness about breast cancer and to encourage more women to do a regular breast self-exam. 

“We do this because we believe you can’t have too much awareness on breast cancer," said Razvan Diratian, General Manager, Avon Philippines. "As long as there are Filipinas who don’t do the breast self-exam regularly, there is still work we can do.” — Videos by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, editing by Kat Leandicho

BREAST CANCER AWARENESS BREAST CANCER AWARENESS CAMPAIGN MODEL DANIEL MATSUNAGA
