WATCH: Jane De Leon's reaction when told she's the new Darna

MANILA, Philippines — Star Cinema has shared a video showing ABS-CBN executives deliberating the results of their nationwide search for the actress who would replace Liza Soberano in the titular role of the movie remake about Filipino superhero Darna.

The video, which is now among YouTube’s top trending worldwide, shows the executives delivering the good news to their chosen one, Jane De Leon.

Reportedly shot last July 15, the video shows ABS-CBN Board Member and Chief Content Officer Charo Santos-Concio, ABS-CBN Films' managing director Olivia Lamasan, the film’ director Jerrold Tarog, and other ABS-CBN officials sitting down with Jane before spilling the good news.

According to Lamasan, 170 auditioned for the role in Manila alone, and about 227 all in all auditioned from all over the Philippines. Out of about 200, Tarog shortlisted about six or seven candidates.

“So, are you ready for the responsibility, Jane? Tinatanggap mo nab a ang bato?” Lamasan told Jane.

Jane, shocked upon hearing the news, embraced everyone in the room and said she was on the verge of breaking down because of happiness.

ABS-CBN Films' managing director Olivia Lamasan revealed on Wednesday that after a nationwide search and auditions with nearly 300 stars, Jane was unanimously chosen by their team to become the next Darna because she is an “instinctive” actress.

Prior to “Darna,” the 20-year-old exclusive Star Magic talent also appeared in the high-rating primetime drama “Halik” as Maggie Bartolome, sister of Jericho Rosales’ character, Lino. — Video from YouTube/ABS-CBN Star Cinema

