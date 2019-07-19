NEW ON NETFLIX
MOVIES
MUSIC
WATCH: Jane De Leon's reaction when told she's the new Darna
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - July 19, 2019 - 10:38am

MANILA, Philippines — Star Cinema has shared a video showing ABS-CBN executives deliberating the results of their nationwide search for the actress who would replace Liza Soberano in the titular role of the movie remake about Filipino superhero Darna.

The video, which is now among YouTube’s top trending worldwide, shows the executives delivering the good news to their chosen one, Jane De Leon.

Reportedly shot last July 15, the video shows ABS-CBN Board Member and Chief Content Officer Charo Santos-Concio, ABS-CBN Films' managing director Olivia Lamasan, the film’ director Jerrold Tarog, and other ABS-CBN officials sitting down with Jane before spilling the good news.

According to Lamasan, 170 auditioned for the role in Manila alone, and about 227 all in all auditioned from all over the Philippines. Out of about 200, Tarog shortlisted about six or seven candidates.

“So, are you ready for the responsibility, Jane? Tinatanggap mo nab a ang bato?” Lamasan told Jane.

Jane, shocked upon hearing the news, embraced everyone in the room and said she was on the verge of breaking down because of happiness.

ABS-CBN Films' managing director Olivia Lamasan revealed on Wednesday that after a nationwide search and auditions with nearly 300 stars, Jane was unanimously chosen by their team to become the next Darna because she is an “instinctive” actress.

Prior to “Darna,” the 20-year-old exclusive Star Magic talent also appeared in the high-rating primetime drama “Halik” as Maggie Bartolome, sister of Jericho Rosales’ character, Lino.  — Video from YouTube/ABS-CBN Star Cinema

RELATED: Angel Locsin, Liza Soberano congratulate new Darna Jane De Leon

DARNA FEVER JANE DE LEON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ABS-CBN explains process for choosing Jane De Leon as new Darna
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
The 20-year-old exclusive Star Magic talent also appeared in the high-rating primetime drama “Halik” as Maggie...
Entertainment
Former actress nabbed for drugs
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Former Star Magic teen star Angela Zamora was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Bacoor City, Cavite. 
Entertainment
WATCH: Pia Wurtzbach reveals what reigning Binibining Pilipinas queens 'won't admit'
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach has several pieces of advice for this year’s Binibining Pilipinas winners who would...
Entertainment
Jerrold Tarog on new Darna Jane De Leon: Execs wanted a new face
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 19 hours ago
“Glad it's finally out. The execs wanted a new face for Darna & I was all for it.”
Entertainment
Baron Geisler officially proposes to girlfriend
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Last May, Baron announced that he is marrying his psychologist girlfriend from Cebu. 
Entertainment
Latest
19 hours ago
'Game of Thrones' breaks record with 32 Emmy nominations
By Andrew Marszal | 19 hours ago
HBO's fantasy epic enraged fans with its bumpy conclusion but still trounced the competition to strengthen its iron grip on...
Entertainment
22 hours ago
Ex-SexBomb Dancer on being nabbed for drugs: ‘Not me!’
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Sheena Flores de Castro, a former member of the SexBomb Girls, clarified that she was not the person arrested for illegal...
Entertainment
23 hours ago
Angel Locsin, Liza Soberano congratulate new Darna Jane De Leon
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 23 hours ago
Liza was among the first stars to comment on Jane De Leon’s Instagram post.
Entertainment
1 day ago
Why Gerphil won’t sing at her wedding
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Guests and principal sponsors (among them Danny Dolor, George Yang, Jose Mari Chan and Gemma Cruz-Araneta) might expect the...
Entertainment
1 day ago
Another Muhlach joins showbiz
By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
Another Muhlach has entered show business and she’s none other than Alyssa Muhlach, the daughter of Almira Muhlach and...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with