Jane De Leon
Jerrold Tarog on new Darna Jane De Leon: Execs wanted a new face
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - July 18, 2019 - 4:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Critically-acclaimed director Jerrold Tarog has confirmed that he and ABS-CBN executives have been looking for “a new face” to replace Liza Soberano as the lead star of the upcoming Star Cinema movie about Filipino superhero Darna.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, Jerrold said: “Glad it's finally out. The execs wanted a new face for Darna & I was all for it.”

According to the “Heneral Luna” director, they opened the auditions to everyone, may it be neophytes, celebrities, fair-skinned, “chinita” or Asian-looking and “morena” or brown-skinned.

“Thus, open auditions—newbies, celebs, chinita, mestiza, morena, etc basta. The short list was a good mix but ultimately it was about who could carry the role," the "Goyo" director shared.

He affirmed that Jane De Leon was “a unanimous choice” between him and ABS-CBN executives.

In her Instagram account, ABS-CBN Board Member and Chief Content Officer Charo Santos-Concio congratulated Jane, reminding her to "stay grounded as you fly high."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Congratulations to our new DARNA, @imjanedeleon ?? Stay grounded as you fly high ????

A post shared by Charo Santos (@charosantos) on

Following Angel and Liza's departure from the project due to spine and finger injuries, respectively, ABS-CBN has made a nationwide search for the new actress who would take on the role.

ABS-CBN Films' managing director Olivia Lamasan revealed on Wednesday that after a nationwide search and auditions with nearly 300 stars, Jane was unanimously chosen by their team to become the next Darna because she is an “instinctive” actress.

Prior to “Darna,” the 20-year-old exclusive Star Magic talent also appeared in the high-rating primetime drama “Halik” as Maggie Bartolome, sister of Jericho Rosales’ character, Lino. 

RELATED: Angel Locsin, Liza Soberano congratulate new Darna Jane De Leon

