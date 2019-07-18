NEW ON NETFLIX
Actress and performer Jane De Leon
Instagram/Jane De Leon
Angel Locsin, Liza Soberano congratulate new Darna Jane De Leon
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - July 18, 2019 - 1:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actresses Angel Locsin and Liza Soberano, who were originally cast in the Star Cinema revival of Mars Ravelo’s iconic superhero movie “Darna,” are supportive of ABS-CBN’s selection of Star Magic talent Jane De Leon as the new actress who would take on the titular role. 

Liza was among the first stars to comment on Jane De Leon’s Instagram post.

“Congratulations,” Liza simply said, with a heart emoji.

"Congratulations, Jane De Leon," Angel Locsin wrote with a smiley. She posted the comment in an Instagram post by ABS-CBN Films executive Mico Del Rosario.

Stars from both the Kapamilya and Kapuso networks poured their support for the former GirlTrends member.

“So proud of you!” TV and events host Tim Yap said.

“Congrats baby girl!” said actress and beauty queen Megan Young.

“CONGRATS!” said actress and TV host Jolina Magdangal.

“Congrats Jane!” according to singer Inigo Pascual.

“Congrats Gandaaaa!” added singer-actress Maymay Entrata, who was also a popular choice for Darna.

Jane thanked everyone who sent their greetings and well wishes.

“MARAMING MARAMING SALAMAT PO SA TIWALA!” she said on both Instagram and Twitter.

“Pangako po na pagtratrabahuhan ko po ito at ibibigay ko ang lahat. #Narda #DARNA #SOON.”

Following Angel and Liza's departure from the project due to spine and finger injuries, respectively, ABS-CBN has made a nationwide search for the new actress who would take on the role.

ABS-CBN Films' managing director Olivia Lamasan revealed on Wednesday that after a nationwide search and auditions with nearly 300 actresses, Jane was unanimously chosen by their team to become the next Darna.

