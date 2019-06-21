Doctor shares reaction of partner to Eddie Garcia’s death

MANILA, Philippines — Eddie Garcia was still fighting for his life as of noon of June 20, Thursday, which is why the movie star’s family did not expect for him to die at 4:55 p.m. of the same day, the family’s doctor said.

Dr. Tony Rebosa told ABS-CBN in an interview that Garcia’s partner of 33 years, Lilibeth Romero, was “quite composed” when the actor was declared dead.

"Lilibeth is quite composed, unlike the last few days. She knows that Tito Eddie is now at peace and there's no more pain," Rebosa said.

The doctor also told GMA News that Lilibeth stayed with Eddie until the end.

Eddie fell into a coma last June 8 after suffering from neck and cervical fracture while taping for his GMA teleserye "Rosang Agimat."

Considered an icon of Philippine cinema, Eddie started his showbiz career in the movie “Siete Infantes de Lara” in 1949, while he directed his first film, "Karugtong ng Kahapon" in 1961.

Since then, he played in more than 300 films, the most for any actor in the history of Philippine cinema. He is also the most nominated and most awarded person in the history of the Famas Awards.

Last Tuesday, Garcia was honored with a Best Actor award by Gawad Urian for his Martial Law-themed independent flick, “ML.”

The actor just celebrated his 90th birthday last May 2.