Eddie Garcia, Nadine Lustre win big at Gawad Urian 2019 

MANILA, Philippines — Although he is still in a coma, veteran actor Eddie Garcia has won at the recently concluded Gawad Urian 2019, his third Best Actor award after he won in Cinemalaya last year and tied with Victor Neri in Famas early this year, for his Martial Law-themed independent film, “ML.”

“ML” director Benedict Mique was emotional as he received the award for Garcia during the ceremonies on Tuesday night.

During his acceptance speech, Mique shared that he just visited Eddie two days ago in the hospital to bring Garcia’s invitation for the awards night. He told Garcia’s family that in case Eddie wins, he would like to ask a message from them.

“Karangalan ng pamilya na tanggapin ang inyong muling pagkilala kay Eddie. Pangatlo na itong award na kanyang natatanggap mula sa natatanging Gawad Urian,” Mique began, reading the letter from Eddie’s family.

“Mula sa ‘Death Row’ noong taong 2000, pangalawa ay Lifetime Achievement Award noong 2006. At ngayon para sa ‘ML’.”

The family also thanked the movie’s producers, actors and production staff.

“Natitiyak naming hihingin ni Eddie ang inyong suporta para panoorin ang mga Indie films na bigyang pansin ang Indie films na nagbibigay karangalan at citations para sa PIlipinas sa ibang bansa,” Mique continued.

The family also gave an update on the actor’s condition through the letter Mique read.

“While he has remained in a comatose state since June 8, isipin n’yo s’yang nakatayo dito at nakatanaw sa inyong lahat,” he said.

His family reminded everyone that Eddie’s heart is full of love for the Filipino movie industry, where he served for over 70 years.

“Muli, taos-puso ang pasasalamat ng aming pamilya.”

Mique also thanked Eddie because a film like “ML” will not be possible without the actor’s generosity, love and professionalism.

Mique also makes a plea to give Eddie the National Artist award.

At the awards’ red carpet, actor Tony Labrusca told ABS-CBN’s MJ Felipe that he is blessed to have worked with Garcia.

"Look at his craftsmanship, he is doing what he loves to do. Me and my whole family are praying for Tito Eddie,” Tony said.

For her part, Nadine Lustre, who fetched an Urian for “Never Not Love You,” her second Best Actress award for the movie following her recent Famas Awards nod.

“Maraming salamat Urian for the nomination! Being part of this list already makes me feel like a winner! I am humbled,” Nadine said in an Instagram story.

A representative accepted the award for Nadine and said that the actress is truly honored to receive her first Urian award.

Here is the full list of 2019 Gawad Urian awards winners:

Best Picture: "BuyBust”

Best Director: Denise O'Hara, "Mamang"

Best Actress: Nadine Lustre, "Never Not Love You"

Best Actor: Eddie Garcia, "ML"

Best Supporting Actress: Cherie Gil, "Citizen Jake" (this is her first Urian)

Best Supporting Actor: Joel Lamangan, "School Service" (this is his first Urian)

Best Screenplay: Rody Vera, "Signal Rock"

Best Cinematography: Neil Bion, "BuyBust"

Best Documentary: Jewel Maranan, "Sa Palad ng Dantaong Kulang"

Best Short Film: Shaira Advincula, "Tembong"

Best Production Design: Michael Espanol & Roma Regala, "BuyBust"

Best Editing: May-i Guia Padilla, "Tanabata's Wife"

Best Music: Malek Lopez & Erwin Romulo, "BuyBust"

Best Sound: Malek Lopez & Erwin Romulo, "Never Tear Us Apart"