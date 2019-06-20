Hospital announces Eddie Garcia’s passing

MANILA, Philippines — Makati Medical Center has confirmed the passing of veteran actor Eddie Garcia on June 20 at 4:55 p.m.

“Mr. Eduardo ‘Eddie’ Garcia passed away today, June 20, at 4:55 p.m.,” the hospital announced through a medical bulletin signed by the hospital’s medical director, Dr. Johnny Sinon.

“We join the Filipino community in praying for the soul of Mr. Garcia and his dearly beloved family and friends. We extend our deepest condolences to the Garcia family,” the statement added.

Eddie was first hospitalized in Mary Johnston Hospital when he tripped and incurred a neck fracture while shooting a gun fight scene for the new GMA television series, “Rosang Agimat,” reportedly planned to be pitted against ABS-CBN’s “Ang Probinsyano,” where Garcia was a villain.

It was first reported that Eddie was rushed to the hospital due to heart attack and stroke, but his doctor ruled it out.

"The doctors ruled out heart attack and stroke as proven by several validating tests done in Mary Johnston Hospital. He is in critical condition due to severe cervical fracture," Eddie’s family doctor Enrique Lagman was quoted as saying in a statement.

Last June 11, the hospital declared in its medical bulletin that the actor was still in a comatose and critical state due to severe cervical fracture.

On June 15, it was reported that Eddie’s family has agreed to place the veteran actor on DNR or “do not resuscitate” status, their spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, GMA 7 is doing their own investigation on how the veteran actor tripped, as shown in viral videos on social media.

"The video of Mr Eddie Garcia faltering in his steps and eventually collapsing has reached GMA. We are seriously reviewing the said video as well as other videos of the same scene which our cameras also took, before we make any conclusions on what really transpired,” the network said in a statement.

Just two days ago, Garcia was honored with a Best Actor award by Gawad Urian for his Martial Law-themed independent flick, “ML.”