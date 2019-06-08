Actor Eddie Garcia reportedly falls into coma after teleserye taping accident

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor Eddie Garcia reportedly fell into a coma after an accident during a taping in Tondo, Manila Saturday.

According to a report by News5, the 90-year-old Garcia fell during a taping for his upcoming show for GMA Network.

JUST IN | Nagkamalay na ang primyadong aktor na si Eddie Garcia at nakatakdang ilipat sa isang ospital sa Quezon City. Na-comatose ang aktor matapos maaksidente sa taping ng isang teleserye kaninang umaga. | via @mjmarfori pic.twitter.com/8dAblyTEmg — News5 AKSYON (@News5AKSYON) June 8, 2019

The actor is now conscious and will be transferred to a hospital in Quezon City. — with a report from News5/MJ Marfori