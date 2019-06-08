MOTHER'S DAY
According to a report by News5, the 90-year-old Eddie Garcia fell during a taping for his upcoming show for GMA Network.
File
Actor Eddie Garcia reportedly falls into coma after teleserye taping accident
(Philstar.com) - June 8, 2019 - 4:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor Eddie Garcia reportedly fell into a coma after an accident during a taping in Tondo, Manila Saturday.

According to a report by News5, the 90-year-old Garcia fell during a taping for his upcoming show for GMA Network.

The actor is now conscious and will be transferred to a hospital in Quezon City. — with a report from News5/MJ Marfori

