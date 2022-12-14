Samsung paves the way for the future of premium comfort, unveils latest air solutions

The newest in the Samsung Air Solutions line up: DVM S2 and Windfree Premium in white and black

MANILA, Philippines — The future of comfort is changing and Samsung is here to shape and lead it.

Last November 25 at Samsung Philippines’ first-ever Air Solutions B2B Dealer Convention (DealerCon), the company unveiled two of its latest air solutions that push the boundaries of what technology can do to improve Filipinos’ quality of life and bring us closer to a new era of premium comfort.

“It makes me very proud to share that, despite the challenging past two years, Samsung has grown much more than expected—in AC (Air Conditioner) especially,” Min Su Chu, president of Samsung Electronics Philippines Corporation (SEPCO) in his welcome remarks, says. “This tells us of the steadfast trust and confidence our partners have in our products.”

WindFree technology

“WindFree” is Samsung’s newest buzzword during its DealerCon—but more than just a catchy name, it is a promising piece of technology that takes the standard of "comfort" to a higher notch.

Is a wind-free aircon possible? Apparently, it is.

Samsung WindFree™ room air conditioners employ a cooling technology that silently disperses air through micro holes at an intensely high speed to create a still-air environment for more comfortable cooling at home. And by comfortable, it means cooling without the feeling of harsh, cold air blowing directly onto your skin.

This cooling technology from Samsung also addresses the usual concerns about energy saving and efficiency as it can cool spaces faster, farther and wider. Plus, it is designed to consume minimal power only and use less electricity compared to other air conditioning modes.

Understanding how the so-called “new normal” has changed our consciousness when it comes to air quality, WindFree Premium also features a 4-in-1 specialized, antibacterial filter that purifies the air and protects users from allergens, harmful particles and other air contaminants.

The Samsung Air Solutions line up Photo Release

Intelligent and stylish

If its groundbreaking WindFree technology isn’t cool enough, the WindFree room air conditioners are also both smart and stylish. Here are some interesting features that prove this:

Auto clean: Do nothing and keep the inside of your aircon clean. This function prevents bacteria from building up by employing a 3-step process that automatically cleans itself.



Do nothing and keep the inside of your aircon clean. This function prevents bacteria from building up by employing a 3-step process that automatically cleans itself. Good Sleep mode: Sleep better with this mode that automatically adjusts the temperature and humidity. Plus, it packs a Twin Tube Muffler that reduces the noise when operating at high speed and minimizes ambient noise during low-speed operation.



Sleep better with this mode that automatically adjusts the temperature and humidity. Plus, it packs a Twin Tube Muffler that reduces the noise when operating at high speed and minimizes ambient noise during low-speed operation. Energy efficiency: With a 5-star rating on Energy Efficiency from the Philippine Department of Energy, users can save more on Electricity bills in Samsung air conditioners. Almost all Samsung air conditioners boast this rating, making it the ideal air conditioner for your home or commercial spaces.



With a 5-star rating on Energy Efficiency from the Philippine Department of Energy, users can save more on Electricity bills in Samsung air conditioners. Almost all Samsung air conditioners boast this rating, making it the ideal air conditioner for your home or commercial spaces. Samsung SmartThings integration: Customize your aircon settings through your internet and smart devices. You can also optimize cooling with smart AI Auto Cooling that analyzes the room conditions and your usage patterns.

"The SmartThings app allows homeowners to enjoy the best of the Samsung ecosystem in a few taps. Those who are looking to upgrade to an integrated way of living only need this one smart app to enjoy a smart home lifestyle more efficiently," shared Jan Martinez-Dolalas, marketing communication for Air Solutions. "Just by connecting all Samsung gadgets, appliances, and other SmartThings-compatible devices to the app, you can transform your place into a smart home and even create the right mood in just a few clicks."

According to Dolalas, the SmartThings app has the capability to simplify the connected experience within homes. "With a single tap on a Samsung smartphone, users can seamlessly connect with all Samsung digital appliances such as your air conditioner, refrigerators; front-load washers, dryers, smart ovens, and vacuum cleaners wherever and whenever."

Going above and beyond in the AC category, Samsung also brings in the Bespoke design in its WindFree room air conditioners—a solution that not only matches your cooling needs but also your aesthetic preferences.

The Bespoke premium design allows users to customize their aircon panels and pick a colorway—either Ivory White, Metallic Silver, or the most recent release, Premium Black—depending on their preference and whichever fits the style and vibe of their home.

This customizability aspect of Samsung Appliances comes after seeing the need to give consumers more power and freedom when it comes to their appliances by making technologies more flexible and adaptable.

“Customized devices and personalized spaces have become more important now more than ever—and so are the connections and experiences our new technologies have made possible. Our experience at home has become so much more important, and technologies are no longer just helpful tools but true lifelines to our family, friends and hobbies,” Chu said in an earlier interview with Philstar.com last July.

Samsung’s most advanced climate control solution yet

Photo Release The DVM S2, Samsung’s sixth-generation digital variable multi-air conditioner equipped with an AI-controlled system

The DealerCon also saw the launch of the unveiling of the DVM S2 Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) aircon. This groundbreaking piece of technology is Samsung’s sixth-generation digital variable multi-air conditioner, which has an AI-controlled system.

According to Samsung, this is their most advanced climate control solution yet, providing an optimized and complete range of cooling throughout every corner of apartment blocks, office buildings and commercial establishments.

Taking pride in the AI system of DVM S2, this state-of-the-art air conditioner from Samsung sports quick learning of cooling operations patterns of users and can deliver the desired temperature faster or more efficiently. It can also detect leaks in real-time with its AI system that automatically alerts users for immediate management when needed.

“We took what our customers loved about the DVM S VRF system and built the new generation of DVM for the Philippine market to be even better,” JC Capistrano, AC product manager for Systems Air Conditioning, shared. “The new DVM S2 is 11% more efficient in seasonal energy efficiency on average, compared to the current market leaders.”

Samsung Air Solutions team with Samsung Philippines President Min Su Chu Photo Release

The future of comfort

Samsung Philippines’ first AC DealerCon brought together more than 250 guests consisting of key industry players, building developers, design consultants, engineers and aircon B2B specialists.

The event showcased the best of Samsung Air Solutions and also recognized the achievements of the company and its dealers in bringing Samsung technologies closer to Filipino homes.

Min Su Chu, president of Samsung Electronics Philippines Corporation (SEPCO) Photo Release

“Samsung continuously innovates our devices, platform and services to be simpler and more convenient. Currently, we are the only brand in the world that offers a complete and premium ecosystem with our SmartThings solutions to everyone's homes and lives,” Chu proudly stated.

“A lot has changed in the past couple of years, but what stays the same is Samsung’s drive to inspire the world and shape the future,” Chu added.

According to Chu, Samsung owes the success of the company to its partners, consumers and ever-reliable dealers. And with everyone’s continued support, Samsung is more driven to make Filipinos experience the future of comfort through the company’s relentless commitment to innovation.