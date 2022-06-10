Homes of the future: Samsung innovates customizable, lifestyle-centric appliances

MANILA, Philippines — The kitchen, despite being the source of wonderful moments for the whole family and even relatives and friends, often lacks personality. It is usually occupied by huge blocks of stainless steel and bulky kitchen appliances.

Yet, even with costly remodeling and redesigning, homeowners can only do so much with readily available appliances that do not fit their taste, lifestyle or personality.

Samsung Digital Appliances wants to change this with Bespoke Refrigerator, a fresh take on appliance design that opens a whole new dimension for customizable home appliances.

Innovating for a new age

Years of pandemic have introduced significant changes in almost everything: new trends, reexamined values and priorities, and reconstructed ways of interaction within our spaces. This we’ve seen when our homes became our safe bubble from all that’s happening around us.

As Samsung Philippines President Minsu Chu puts it, “Our lives became more 'home-centric,' and with the changes we have undergone, Samsung has realized that innovation can no longer follow a 'one-size-fits-all' approach.”

“Customized devices and personalized spaces have become more important now more than ever—and so are the connections and experiences our new technologies have made possible. Our experience at home has become so much more important, and technologies are no longer just helpful tools but true lifelines to our family, friends and hobbies,” Chu shared in an interview with Philstar.com.

Photo Release Samsung Philippines President Minsu Chu

For the longest time, manufacturers dictate the design, colors and shapes of products, and according to Chu, this is something Samsung Bespoke wants to change by giving consumers more power and freedom.

By employing design technologies that allow consumers to personalize their fridge's color, material and modules to suit their needs and preferences, the Bespoke Refrigerator is a responsive innovation to the times we live in. A necessary change in rethinking how design could complement our new lifestyles and our new relationship with technology.

“Innovating for a new age, where technologies are flexible and adaptable to you, Samsung believes that the shift toward customization does not only set a trend but in fact marks the emergence of a new paradigm,” Chu stated.

Combining function, style and personality

Apart from elevating the look of your kitchen design, Bespoke Refrigerator also delivers uncompromised performance—making it a perfect combination of advanced performance and aspirational design.

Durable and built for high energy efficiency, the Bespoke Refrigerators are equipped with a comprehensive range of features that provide consistent and efficient cooling to keep food fresher.

The design takes advantage of Metal Cooling and features a Metal Cooling plate, Metal Shelf and Flat Metal Duct, preventing the loss of cool air when the door is opened, thus contributing to keeping food always fresh.

It also carries features such as Power Freeze function for instant blast of cold air to firm up frozen food, All-Around Cooling that cools each compartment evenly by circulating cool air through strategically placed vents, and No Frost technology that helps stop the buildup of ice on fresh food

Bespoke: Made by you and works for you

Customization is at the core of Samsung’s Bespoke line, but one may wonder: How important is customization anyway, and how personalized is personalized?

Samsung Philippines Consumer Electronics Head Ramon Medina answered, “For example, if you’re single and live in a condo, you can use the two-door—the Bottom Mount. But if you get married, and you move to a bigger condo, then maybe you can fit in another modular unit, especially if you have kids.”

“If you’re a bachelor maybe you would go for the navy blue and the white panel combination, and then later on when you get married, you can make the colors a little bit more neutral or something that your wife would also want.”

As the need arises, you can always change how your fridge works for you and make it look fresh as if it's a new refrigerator all over again.

Philstar.com/Jap Tobias Samsung Philippines Consumer Electronics Head Ramon Medina

Carrying a modular design, Samsung’s Bespoke Refrigerator lineup comes in two model types, a 1 Door Flex Convertible Freezer Refrigerator and a Bottom Mount Freezer Refrigerator.

Available in Cotta White and Cotta Charcoal colors and finish once you buy them in-store, you can also customize the door panel with a glass panel that is sold separately.

Currently, the available glass panel colors in the Philippine market are: Glam Glass Pink, White, Navy and Satin Glass Sky Blue—which you can all mix and match depending on your space and preferences. All these panels are available and can be purchased at Samsung.com.

“The good thing about Bespoke is that it allows you to do that and actually theme it the way you want it. Samsung brought flexibility into the kitchen with the Bespoke Refrigerator, based on the idea that it should be the fridge that should accommodate you, and not the other way around,” he added.

Personalization: The future of Samsung’s design

Photo Release Samsung innovates customizable home appliances as it believes that personalized devices and spaces are more important now than ever.

So, will Samsung continue to build on this personalization concept in its appliances line? By the looks of it, yes, and they have already made microwaves and air conditioning units available in the Bespoke appliances line.

“Our consumers are all different and unique. Going forward, flexibility is a primary value we need to offer. For as long as consumers want appliances tailored to their unique lifestyles, the principles of ‘bespoke’ and ’flexibility’ will remain at our core as we drive future innovations,” Chu said.

“At the same time, concern for sustainability continues to increase with environmental regulations being strengthened across the globe. With these shifts in consumer lifestyles and interests in mind, we will continue to bring smarter, more efficient and more durable Bespoke products to every corner of the home,” he concluded.



