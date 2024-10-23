Where serenity meets modern living

Surround yourself with nature’s beauty in Alveo’s newest Nuvali community

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported that residential property prices witnessed a notable 12.9% increase in Q3 2023, signaling shifting preferences and growth potential for market expansion beyond Metro Manila.

Colliers highlighted that sustained regional growth averaging 7.8% from 2021 to 2022, supported by a substantial 15% share of overseas Filipino workers deployed in 2022, will contribute to residential uptake in Southern Luzon. The ongoing development of infrastructure and industrial expansions in the Cavite-Laguna-Batangas corridor also paves the region’s potential for future growth.

The Philippine real estate market also indicates a significant shift towards residential-leisure properties outside the National Capital Region. According to Santos-Knight Frank’s Philippine Real Estate Outlook 2024, 42% of residential units sold in Bulacan, Pampanga, Cavite, Laguna and Batangas in Q3 2023 were categorized as residential-leisure properties.

Calabarzon, which encompasses Nuvali in Laguna, stands out as one of the fastest-growing regions, with a GDP value of P3 trillion in 2023. The region’s economic vigor is evident with its significant contributions across various industries—the highest among all regions at 25%, according to Philippine Statistics Authority—making it a prime location for residential projects.

Embracing the residential-leisure trend

From 2007 to 2015, Alveo—Ayala Land’s upscale housing arm—opened five residential villages in Nuvali, namely, Treveia, Venare, Mirala, Lumira and Mondia. And now, as it unveils its sixth community, it offers yet another opportunity for home seekers looking for modern elegance amid nature’s tranquility—Sereneo, Nuvali’s new oasis.

Aptly derived from “serenity” and “neo,” which means “modern,” Sereneo spans 41 hectares at an elevation ranging from 199 to 224 meters above sea level—higher than the average elevation in Laguna.

The development promises residents a daily dose of relaxation: imagine waking up in the cool climate of nearby Tagaytay and being greeted by panoramic views of the expansive Laguna de Bay in the southeast and Mt. Makiling in the south, right at your balcony.

Nestled at the corner of Evoliving Parkway and West Diversity Avenue, Sereneo is flanked by Ayala Land Premier’s Riomonte and Alveo’s Mondia.

With a target turnover in 2028, Sereneo’s first phase consists of 415 lots with an average size of 275sqm within a 28-hectare area. Home seekers and investors are encouraged to take advantage of the pre-selling stage, which features a fresh inventory of 140 park-facing and 163 east-facing lots.

As you step out of your house, wide landscaped parks will restore your senses. A central amenity park and park system—covering five hectares—are within a 200-meter radius from each lot—letting residents enjoy the lush open spaces.

Then there’s the central amenity area, a vibrant community center with five multi-structure pavilions for neighborhood gatherings, celebrations and shared moments of friendship.

Central amenity lobby

The centerpiece is the elevated pool complex overlooking the sprawling three-hectare Central Park, which spans 770sqm, the largest among all Nuvali villages.

Children and families can bask in the sun at the play area and basketball court, or enjoy quiet reflection or lively conversation at the clubhouse and courtyard. Neighbors can come together for al fresco picnics and just enjoy the clear blue skies on this side of Laguna.

Life in Nuvali revolves around a strong sense of community and camaraderie, where residents enjoy a close-knit neighborhood and a spirit of togetherness.

Nature in harmony with urban development

Laguna holds one of the highest-traffic commercial destinations in Calabarzon. The province is a familiar destination for recreation and leisure, as well as festivities that balance cultural heritage and urbanization.

Nuvali, in particular, lets its residents and neighboring communities enjoy premier retail and leisure destinations such as Ayala Malls Solenad with over 400 stores, as well as Ayala’s two-tower Seda Hotel with its 406 rooms.

It also houses S&R Membership Shopping, Landers Superstore, a huge Uniqlo store, among other retail shops and restaurants.

For the sports-inclined, recreation centers in the vicinity include Camp N, Sta. Elena Golf Club, South Forbes Golf Club, Canlubang Golf and Country Club, The Country Club and the newly-opened Nuvali Driving Range.

A 31-hectare open recreational space, PlayPark, is also in the works—promising more bike trails, a driving range and a community park.

Unlike other townships, Nuvali offers an opportunity to live in harmony with nature without sacrificing urban convenience. Its commitment to sustainability is also evident in its eco-friendly infrastructure and initiatives aimed at minimizing environmental impact.

Spanning 2,400 hectares across the cities of Sta. Rosa, Cabuyao and Calamba, Nuvali is home to various residential villages and commercial districts under the Ayala umbrella, and partner institutions such as schools and universities.

It’s ideal for growing healthy families, with its wide selection of schools and universities in the area, such as Chang Kai Shek College—Southmont Campus, University of Sto. Tomas - Sta. Rosa Campus, Saint Scholastica’s College Westgrove, Brent International School Manila, Ateneo Graduate School of Business and De La Salle University - Laguna Campus.

Down South in Canlubang, Xavier School Nuvali, Everest Academy and Miriam College are located just across Sereneo.

Along with this latest residential development, new offices and business districts are also in the pipeline. These include the projected opening of the six-story Nuvali TechnoHub and the development of East Bloc and Central Bloc, with a combined area of 24 hectares.

Nuvali is a convenient drive to the Makati Central Business District, Bonifacio Global City and Ninoy Aquino International Airport via the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) and South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), but soon, a planned flyover connecting CALAX to Nuvali should further improve its connectivity to major access points.

Sereneo Nuvali's groundbreaking last August 14

Last August 14, Sereneo Nuvali held its groundbreaking ceremony, marking a significant milestone by proceeding two months ahead of schedule.

As Nuvali continues to evolve, future Sereneo residents can look forward to even more opportunities for balanced and sustainable living, all without going far from the metro.

