Suburban living made easy, new home collection launched in the South

MANILA, Philippines — Nestled amid lush greenery and offering breathtaking views, the South offers a serene lifestyle that's perfect for those seeking fresh air and tranquility. Known for its accessibility, lower-density population, reduced traffic, abundant leisure options, thriving businesses and renowned schools, this region has become a sought-after destination for those seeking a balanced life.

Terrace Homes at Prominence II, located within Brentville International Community, lets its residents experience the essence of Southern living, where they can relax in their own backyard, surrounded by the tranquility and charm of suburban life, all while being just a short commute away from the dynamic heart of Metro Manila.

Reimagined lifestyle in Terrace Homes

This latest product line by Prestige by Filinvest, a premium brand within the Filinvest Group renowned for its exquisite real estate projects, features picturesque single-detached and duplex residences, each showcasing modern architectural design.

Inspired by the Southern California aesthetic, these designer homes offer spacious floor areas ranging from 179 to 230 sqm, with generous lot sizes from 204 to 652 sqm, making them ideal for families or those seeking a valuable investment.

“With the addition of Terrace Homes at Prominence II, Brentville International Community is further cementing its status as the most sought-after address in South Luzon,” said Bong Gonzalez, first vice president of Prestige by Filinvest.

Staying true to offering a premium living experience, Terrace Homes seamlessly blends the convenience and modernity of the condo-ownership experience with the tranquility and privacy offered in an exclusive village setting.

What really sets Terrace Homes apart from the rest of the residential options in the South is that it’s not only locals who can savor this perfect combination, as foreign buyers also have the opportunity to own a home like this and get a Condominium Certificate of Title—a rarity in the country.

Aside from the space and design that was meticulously planned to cater to diverse needs, each Terrace Homes unit has its terrace and own spacious backyard, a haven for relaxation and connection.

The terrace of Terrace Homes offer the perfect setting for relaxation and entertainment.

The newly launched Cypress Unit at Terrace Homes offers a luxurious three-bedroom interior-designed home boasting a spacious 179 sqm floor area and a generous 403 sqm lot area, offering a gracious living where thoughtfully chosen finishes and design elements create a serene and inviting atmosphere that positively influences your mood, productivity, and overall well-being.

Spacious living areas, natural light and stylish design come together perfectly in Terrace Homes.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the Cypress Unit reflects your personal aesthetic and becomes an extension of your own unique style. As you enter, you'll be greeted by a tranquil ambiance that invites relaxation.

The neutral-toned accents, clean-lined furnishings and white walls create a sense of calm and harmony. The elegant living area, featuring a high ceiling, invites the home with natural light and provides ample ventilation to boost productivity and enhance both physical and mental well-being.

Full suite of lifestyle necessities

Terrace Homes welcomes you to a life of convenience where modern amenities seamlessly blend with suburban tranquility.

Apart from the amenities inside the community, you can also enjoy the ease of having everything you need within walking distance through the commercial area—the Village Front houses restaurants, other businesses, and the prestigious Brent International School Manila that’s just beside the proud development.

“Terrace Homes at Prominence II is a combination of aesthetics and meticulously designed spaces, giving residents comfort and convenience,” said Daphne Sanchez, senior vice president for residential and estates at Filinvest Alabang Inc.

Best of South living experience with Brentville

Terrace Homes is located in Biñan, Laguna, and easily accessible via the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) near Mamplasan Exit, Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX), making commutes to or from Alabang, Makati, and BGC a breeze.

To learn more about Terrace Homes and the latest offerings of Prestige by Filinvest, visit the official website at https://www.brentville.com/

