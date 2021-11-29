



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Real Estate

                        
A purposeful life awaits you in the south

                        

                        
Philstar.com
November 29, 2021 | 9:36am
                        

                        


                        
                        
A purposeful life awaits you in the south
Woodsville Crest Facade (Artist Perspective)
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — RLC Residences is true to its promise of building homes that speak of high-quality living. In its latest development south of the metro, home seekers looking for work-life balance and efficiency finally found their match.



Woodsville Crest is a nature-inspired development that gives residents the opportunity to rest and recharge when they come home to their own breathing spaces sprawled around the property.



Strategically located at Merville, Paranaque, it’s a worthy investment for urban achievers with a dream to succeed in their career and at the same time indulge in their personal pursuits.



If you’re all for innovation, the Smart Home features of the units surely sound appealing. The studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units are all equipped with fiber-optic readiness that helps you control smart devices and appliances with ease. Woodsville Crest also aims to elevate your home with built-in unit upgrades, including the must-have work-from-home provision, among others.



A purposeful life awaits you in the south



Woodsville Crest Jog Trail (Artist Perspective)

Photo Release









There’s still more to your Woodsville Crest purchase. Homebuyers are entitled to storage solutions and even bike parking slots to accomplish goals with no worries in a property that takes very good care of their assets and supports their hobbies.



You also don’t need to travel far to bask in verdant landscapes and have a retreat. Condo dwellers here can already have a relaxing escape to nature as soon as they step foot in the many amenities of the property.



Whether you want to hang out with friends and family or spend a well-earned me-time, you may choose among the open spaces within the Woodsville Complex, such as the dreamy veranda, jog trails, pools and the clubhouse featuring a lounge area. There are other amenities for your every need as well, including function rooms, a co-working space and a gym.



A purposeful life awaits you in the south



Woodsville Crest 1-Bedroom Unit (Artist Perspective)

Photo Release









Because RLC Residences is all in on giving you the purposeful life you deserve, getting to and from life’s essentials won’t be a hassle at Woodsville Crest.



Its familiar location values your time and energy as it intentionally places you within reach of big business districts in Alabang, Makati and Bonifacio Global City, with access to two main highways as well as entry points to major thoroughfares like EDSA, SLEX, C5 and C6.



Described as an oasis south of the metro, RLC Residences aims to provide a sanctuary for the urban achievers when they invest at Woodsville Crest.



A purposeful life awaits you in the south



Woodsville Crest Clubhouse (Artist Perspective)

Photo Release









 



To know more about Woodsville Crest, visit www.rlcresidences.com or contact a Property Specialist. Stay updated on RLC Residences’ other developments on facebook.com/RLCResidencesPH and on instagram.com/rlc_residences.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      REAL ESTATE
                                                      ROBINSONS LAND CORPORATION
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Hongkong Land: Bringing more than 130 years of real estate excellence to the Philippines
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Hongkong Land: Bringing more than 130 years of real estate excellence to the Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Aliyya Sawadjaan |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Through The Velaris Residences, it is without a doubt that Hongkong Land will set the bar high for premium residential living...

                                                         


      

         

            
Real Estate
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Top real estate cloud-ready software features by NOAH Business Applications
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
60 days ago

                              
                              
Top real estate cloud-ready software features by NOAH Business Applications


                              

                                 60 days ago                              


                                                            
The men and women of NOAH Business Applications continuously offer advancements towards effective software solutions in terms...

                                                         


      

         

            
Real Estate
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Inspired living awaits at your newest home in Salcedo Village, Makati
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
97 days ago

                              
                              
Inspired living awaits at your newest home in Salcedo Village, Makati


                              

                                 97 days ago                              


                                                            
Take control and live your best life at Somerset Central Salcedo Makati.

                                                         


      

         

            
Real Estate
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sun, Sea and SANDS: Welcome to the hottest investment opportunity in Manila
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
230 days ago

                              
                              
Sun, Sea and SANDS: Welcome to the hottest investment opportunity in Manila


                              

                                 230 days ago                              


                                                            
Elements come together to make SMDC Sands Residences the most auspicious investment of 2021.

                                                         


      

         

            
Real Estate
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Premier living for every Filipino: Ovialand Inc. expands to Laguna and Quezon provinces
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
Over a year ago

                              
                              
Premier living for every Filipino: Ovialand Inc. expands to Laguna and Quezon provinces


                              

                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Driven by its mission of delivering  a “Premier Living Experience,” OLI expanded its residential business...

                                                         


      

         

            
Real Estate
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vibrantly evolving urban communities in the heart of QC
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
Over a year ago

                              
                              
Vibrantly evolving urban communities in the heart of QC


                              

                                                                  By Ching M. Alano |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
QC is home to Ayala Land master-planned estates –Vertis North and Cloverleaf.

                                                         


      

         

            
Real Estate
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with