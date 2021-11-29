A purposeful life awaits you in the south

MANILA, Philippines — RLC Residences is true to its promise of building homes that speak of high-quality living. In its latest development south of the metro, home seekers looking for work-life balance and efficiency finally found their match.

Woodsville Crest is a nature-inspired development that gives residents the opportunity to rest and recharge when they come home to their own breathing spaces sprawled around the property.

Strategically located at Merville, Paranaque, it’s a worthy investment for urban achievers with a dream to succeed in their career and at the same time indulge in their personal pursuits.

If you’re all for innovation, the Smart Home features of the units surely sound appealing. The studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units are all equipped with fiber-optic readiness that helps you control smart devices and appliances with ease. Woodsville Crest also aims to elevate your home with built-in unit upgrades, including the must-have work-from-home provision, among others.

Photo Release Woodsville Crest Jog Trail (Artist Perspective)

There’s still more to your Woodsville Crest purchase. Homebuyers are entitled to storage solutions and even bike parking slots to accomplish goals with no worries in a property that takes very good care of their assets and supports their hobbies.

You also don’t need to travel far to bask in verdant landscapes and have a retreat. Condo dwellers here can already have a relaxing escape to nature as soon as they step foot in the many amenities of the property.

Whether you want to hang out with friends and family or spend a well-earned me-time, you may choose among the open spaces within the Woodsville Complex, such as the dreamy veranda, jog trails, pools and the clubhouse featuring a lounge area. There are other amenities for your every need as well, including function rooms, a co-working space and a gym.

Photo Release Woodsville Crest 1-Bedroom Unit (Artist Perspective)

Because RLC Residences is all in on giving you the purposeful life you deserve, getting to and from life’s essentials won’t be a hassle at Woodsville Crest.

Its familiar location values your time and energy as it intentionally places you within reach of big business districts in Alabang, Makati and Bonifacio Global City, with access to two main highways as well as entry points to major thoroughfares like EDSA, SLEX, C5 and C6.

Described as an oasis south of the metro, RLC Residences aims to provide a sanctuary for the urban achievers when they invest at Woodsville Crest.

Photo Release Woodsville Crest Clubhouse (Artist Perspective)

To know more about Woodsville Crest, visit www.rlcresidences.com or contact a Property Specialist. Stay updated on RLC Residences’ other developments on facebook.com/RLCResidencesPH and on instagram.com/rlc_residences.