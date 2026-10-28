Filinvest Group earns Golden Arrows anew for strong corporate governance

The Filinvest Group continued its record of strong corporate governance as its four publicly listed companies were once again recognized at the 2026 Golden Arrow Awards organized by the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD).

MANILA, Philippines — The Filinvest Group continued its record of strong corporate governance as its four publicly listed companies were once again recognized at the 2026 Golden Arrow Awards organized by the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD).

The Filinvest Group continued its record of strong corporate governance as its four publicly listed companies were once again recognized at the 2026 Golden Arrow Awards organized by the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD).

Filinvest Development Corporation (FDC) received two Golden Arrows, while Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI) and Filinvest REIT Corp. (FILRT) each earned one Golden Arrow. EastWest Banking Corporation (EastWest) received three Golden Arrows, marking an increase from its two-Golden Arrow recognition in 2025.

The latest distinctions build on the Group's consistent recognition at the annual awards, reflecting its efforts to maintain sound governance practices across its businesses.

"Being recognized year after year reflects the importance we place on good governance across the Filinvest Group," said Rhoda A. Huang, President and CEO of FDC. "For us, governance is a responsibility we carry every day through the decisions we make, the way we manage our businesses, and the trust we build with our stakeholders."

The Golden Arrow Awards recognize publicly listed companies that achieve high ratings under the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS), an internationally benchmarked framework that evaluates corporate governance practices, including shareholder rights, transparency, accountability, and board responsibilities.

Strengthening governance across the Group

For EastWest, which earned three Golden Arrows this year, good governance remains central to maintaining customer confidence and supporting responsible growth in the banking sector.

"Trust is especially important in banking, and it is something we must earn through responsible decisions and consistent accountability," said Jerry Ngo, CEO of EastWest. "Receiving three Golden Arrows is a meaningful recognition for our team and encourages us to keep strengthening the practices that protect our customers, make banking easier for them, and support the bank's long-term growth."

In real estate, FLI and FILRT continue to uphold strong governance standards as they create long-term value for homeowners, investors, and other stakeholders.

“At Filinvest Land, good governance begins within. It is deeply ingrained in our people and reflected in how we conduct business, make decisions, and fulfill our commitments to our stakeholders,” said Tristan Las Marias, President and CEO of Filinvest Land, Inc.

“It is humbling to be recognized year after year, and each recognition strengthens our resolve to uphold the highest standards of integrity, accountability, transparency, and responsiveness to the evolving needs of our stakeholders. Above all, it reminds us that trust must be earned every day through our actions and the commitments we fulfill as we continue building Filipino dreams.”

“Good governance is at the core of how we manage our sustainability-focused REIT business and create value for our stakeholders,” said Joseph M. Yap, President and CEO of Filinvest REIT Corp. “This recognition encourages us to continue upholding high standards of accountability and transparency as we grow our portfolio and deliver sustainable returns for our investors.”

Sustaining a tradition of good governance

The latest Golden Arrow recognitions extend the Filinvest Group's multiyear track record at the ICD awards, with FDC and FLI earning Golden Arrow distinctions since 2021 and EastWest and FILRT since 2022.

As the Group continues to grow its businesses across real estate, banking, power, hospitality and other industries, it remains focused on responsible management, transparency, and accountability in creating long-term value for its stakeholders.

Editor’s Note: This is a press release from Filinvest. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.