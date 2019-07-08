TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
MOTORING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
From morning jogs to afternoon renderings, relaxing days await residents of Tulip Gardens.
Photo Release
Embrace the charm of Southwoods City at Tulip Gardens
(The Philippine Star) - July 8, 2019 - 12:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — Megaworld subsidiary Global-Estate Resorts, Inc. (GERI) is building a second tower for Tulip Gardens inside its 561-hectare Southwoods City Township, following the successful take-up of the first tower in July last year. 

The Burgundy Tower of Tulip Gardens will be 22 storeys high, offering 361 residential units ranging from studio, with sizes of up to 24.5 square meters, and one-bedroom with balcony, with sizes of up to 41.5 square meters.

Strategically located within walking distance to Southwoods Mall and the Sto. Niño de Cebu Parish, the Tulip Gardens Burgundy Tower will enjoy a community lifestyle setting surrounded by landscaped and manicured gardens. It will also have amenities such as jogging paths, adult and kiddie pools, pool deck and cabanas, fitness center, an active zone for kids that include an indoor playroom and outdoor playground, and an expansive multi-purpose hall for bigger functions and gatherings.

“The interest of buyers in Southwoods City is overwhelming, and this has been the trend since we introduced our first residential development, the Holland Park, three years ago,” reveals Rachelle Peñaflorida, vice president for sales and marketing, Megaworld Global-Estate, Inc.

End a long day with a quick dip in the pool and indulge to your heart's content at Tulip Gardens' various refreshing amenities. Photo Release

Tulip Gardens’ Burgundy Tower, which is scheduled for completion in 2024, will be able to generate around P1.3-billion in sales.

Southwoods City is just 30 minutes away from the Makati Central Business District and the bustling business districts of Fort Bonifacio. It is also just 10 minutes away from the business districts of Alabang, and just 45 minutes away from Tagaytay.

From 2016 to 2017, the company was able to sell the four towers of Holland Park with a total inventory of 622 units worth P2.7-billion.

In 2017, the three-level Southwoods Mall officially opened to the public offering around 58,000 square meters of retail spaces.

Southwoods City has its own direct access to the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) via the Southwoods Exit.

MEGAWORLD SOUTHWOODS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
20 days ago
ArthaLand: Philippines’ foremost developer of green office buildings
20 days ago
ArthaLand, leader in green office development, is on-track to grow its development portfolio by five times.
Real Estate
Sponsored
24 days ago
Ayala Land Premier pioneers prestigious office development in Quezon City
24 days ago
Luxury developer Ayala Land Premier breaks new ground and blazes a new trail with One Vertis Plaza, their first ever office...
Real Estate
Sponsored
30 days ago
The unseen struggles of ensuring every Filipino has a home
By Aliyya Sawadjaan | 30 days ago
For the past 49 years, one organization has been relentless in making its mission of providing a home for every Filipino a...
Real Estate
Sponsored
76 days ago
Businesses that are best suited to Cavite's green township
76 days ago
From startups to established enterprises, businesses are poised to grow tenfold in Megaworld’s 140-hectare Maple...
Real Estate
Sponsored
76 days ago
South Beach Place: A new address with the best view of the Manila Bay sunset
76 days ago
Megaworld, the country’s pioneer and largest developer of integrated urban townships, has launched another residential...
Real Estate
Sponsored
99 days ago
When your home opens to the lush greeneries of the Antipolo mountains
99 days ago
There’s more to look forward to everyday at Eastland Heights, a place to cultivate your goals and dreams.
Real Estate
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with