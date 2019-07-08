Embrace the charm of Southwoods City at Tulip Gardens

MANILA, Philippines — Megaworld subsidiary Global-Estate Resorts, Inc. (GERI) is building a second tower for Tulip Gardens inside its 561-hectare Southwoods City Township, following the successful take-up of the first tower in July last year.

The Burgundy Tower of Tulip Gardens will be 22 storeys high, offering 361 residential units ranging from studio, with sizes of up to 24.5 square meters, and one-bedroom with balcony, with sizes of up to 41.5 square meters.

Strategically located within walking distance to Southwoods Mall and the Sto. Niño de Cebu Parish, the Tulip Gardens Burgundy Tower will enjoy a community lifestyle setting surrounded by landscaped and manicured gardens. It will also have amenities such as jogging paths, adult and kiddie pools, pool deck and cabanas, fitness center, an active zone for kids that include an indoor playroom and outdoor playground, and an expansive multi-purpose hall for bigger functions and gatherings.

“The interest of buyers in Southwoods City is overwhelming, and this has been the trend since we introduced our first residential development, the Holland Park, three years ago,” reveals Rachelle Peñaflorida, vice president for sales and marketing, Megaworld Global-Estate, Inc.

End a long day with a quick dip in the pool and indulge to your heart's content at Tulip Gardens' various refreshing amenities. Photo Release

Tulip Gardens’ Burgundy Tower, which is scheduled for completion in 2024, will be able to generate around P1.3-billion in sales.

Southwoods City is just 30 minutes away from the Makati Central Business District and the bustling business districts of Fort Bonifacio. It is also just 10 minutes away from the business districts of Alabang, and just 45 minutes away from Tagaytay.

From 2016 to 2017, the company was able to sell the four towers of Holland Park with a total inventory of 622 units worth P2.7-billion.

In 2017, the three-level Southwoods Mall officially opened to the public offering around 58,000 square meters of retail spaces.

Southwoods City has its own direct access to the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) via the Southwoods Exit.