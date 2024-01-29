Suzuki Philippines unveils new Jimny 5-door, paves way for a new era of Filipino adventure

MANILA, Philippines — Everyone has been eagerly anticipating the launch of the new Jimny 5-door ever since reports of its sightings were published late last year. Fortunately, the long wait is over as Suzuki Philippines, the country’s pioneer compact car distributor, officially unveiled the New Jimny 5-door on January 25 at The Cove, Okada Manila.

Suzuki Philippines President Koichiro Hirao, in his opening remarks, expressed excitement in the new evolution of a beloved icon and added that the Jimny has become a symbol of adventure and innovation for Filipinos.

“The Jimny, deeply rooted in a rich heritage, stands as a testament to Suzuki's commitment to excellence. Its popularity is not just a testament to its past glory but a promise of exciting journeys ahead,” he said.

Photo Release From left: Yasuki Nakagawa, Catherine Magtibay, Norminio Mojica, Koichiro Hirao, Norihide Takei, Yokio Sato, Odessa Gan, and Ira Valte

Meanwhile, Norihide Takei, director and general manager for Automobile Division of Suzuki Philippines, emphasized that Jimny stands as a lightweight, compact, authentic off-road vehicle capable of conquering diverse terrains.

“Get ready for an incredible journey and experience the beauty of places yet undiscovered that Nobody But Jimny can bring you,” Takei said.

Exterior

The New Jimny 5-door seamlessly incorporates all the practical and functional design elements of the Jimny. Its sturdy square body not only conveys off-road capability and durability but also contributes to the driver's situational awareness.

The upright A-pillars and flat clamshell bonnet improve visibility through the front windshield, while the dipped lines of the driver and passenger windows extend visibility from the side.

The 5-door model boasts chrome accents on the front grille, a distinctive feature that accentuates the grille's unique 5-slot design. Additionally, features such as the signature round headlamps and 15-inch dark-metallic alloy wheels further enhance the overall robust exterior styling.

Interior

The theme of practicality and functionality extends seamlessly to the interior.

Meticulously designed to balance aesthetics and functionality, the sleek black interior avoids unnecessary colors or decorations to minimize distractions, allowing the driver to focus on navigating the vehicle.

Horizontal lines on the instrument panel and vertical lines in the meter cluster and center console panels assist the driver in gauging the vehicle's angle, especially in challenging terrains such as rough or mountainous terrains.

The rear seat has undergone enhancements, featuring thicker seat cushions to provide better seating posture and comfortably accommodate two adults.

Positioned directly above the rear passengers, the rear seat lamp ensures improved lighting, while the rear seat power window switches are conveniently located in both the rear doors and the front console box for easy control from both rows.

The extended wheelbase of the 5-door model has resulted in an expanded luggage area. Although the luggage box from the 3-door model has been removed, the lowered floor height and increased depth of the luggage area now offer a spacious 211L of luggage capacity (with the rear seatback raised).

Enhancements include a luggage area lamp illuminating the entranceway for user-friendly access, and the removal of the toolbox for simplified loading and unloading of luggage. Similar to the 3-door model, the luggage area in the 5-door model comes equipped with an accessory socket.

Safety

Safety is paramount in the New Jimny 5-door GLX variant, featuring SRS front airbags for both the driver and seat passengers, as well as side airbag and curtain airbags for occupants in both the front and rear seats.

Additionally, the vehicle is equipped with a reverse parking camera and sensors to enhance overall safety awareness.

Performance

The Jimny 5-door features a powerful 1.5L engine, tuned for off-roading adventures.

With a 340mm longer wheelbase than the 3-door model, it maintains crucial off-roading features—ALLGRIP PRO, a sturdy ladder frame, exceptional approach, breakover and departure angles, 3-link rigid axle suspension with coil spring and part-time 4WD with low-range transfer gear.

Built for authentic off-road ruggedness and agile maneuverability, it serves as the ideal companion for global adventurers and wilderness professionals.

The New Jimny 5-door offers monotone color options for the GL and GLX variants, including Jungle Green, Celestial Blue Pearl Metallic, Arctic White Pearl and Granite Gray Metallic. While the GLX Two-Tone variant is available in Sizzling Red Metallic and Bluish Black Pearl, and Chiffon Ivory Metallic and Bluish Black Pearl.

The New Jimny 5-door is available in all Suzuki Auto Dealerships nationwide with the following SRP:

JIMNY 5DR GL MT — P1,558,000

JIMNY 5DR GLX AT — P1,698,000

JIMNY 5DR GLX AT – TWO TONE — P1,708,000

For more information, you may check out any authorized Suzuki Auto dealerships nationwide or visit the Suzuki website.

For daily updates on Suzuki, follow Suzuki Auto PH’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SuzukiAutoPH, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SuzukiAutoPH and on Instagram at @suzukiautoph.

Editor's Note: This press release is sponsored by Suzuki Philippines. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.