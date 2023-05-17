Suzuki launches the new S-PRESSO AGS

MANILA, Philippines — Proving that it takes into heart its customers’ sentiments and demands, Suzuki Philippines officially launches the highly-anticipated Automatic Gear Shift (AGS) variant of the New S-PRESSO.

The New S-PRESSO AGS is the Japanese car manufacturer’s SUV design compact hatchback that comes with bold design and vibrant colors which exude life and positive energy. It is an instant standout wherever it goes whether on the streets of the metropolis or in the laidback roads of the countryside.

“The New S-PRESSO AGS will address the demand of our customers who have been waiting for the automatic version for quite some time now. We fully understand why the S-PRESSO has become a status symbol and a bold statement of one’s lifestyle, especially the young generation who wants to make a mark and fulfill their commitments in life,” Norihide Takei, director and GM for Suzuki Automobile, says.

The AGS refers to the state-of-the-art system developed by Suzuki to enable a manual transmission to do automated gear changes or shifting without the driver needing to step on the clutch pedal and using the shift lever.

With the updated version, drivers can enjoy a more convenient, stronger performance and efficient drive from the S-PRESSO AGS backing up its signature look and style.

Now with new 1.0L K10C engine equipped with Engine Auto Stop Start System (EASS) that automatically stops the engine when the vehicle is in idle to prevent unnecessary fuel consumption, this beauty is ready to give an enjoyable ride while saving money.

In addition, its compact body size is combined with a spacious 239L luggage space that guarantees to accommodate bigger items during your road adventures.

Adding up to the pleasure of driving the new S-PRESSO AGS, it now comes with a new generation display audio that is equipped with a Smartphone linkage and information display.

It also boasts of an overhead microphone that is closer to the passenger for better voice reception during a hands-free conversation. Audio controls can now be done on the steering wheel with hands-free Bluetooth control.

The New S-PRESSO is packed with passive and active safety features. It is now equipped with Electronic Stability Program (ESP) that allows the passenger to control the car while making a corner. The ESP likewise ensures traction while accelerating or traversing wet pavements or slippery roads.

Another feature to note is the Hill-Hold Control, which keeps the vehicle from rolling backwards on steep slopes. All these features are engineered to embrace all types of journeys with no worries. This advanced technology also automatically regulates engine output and selectively applies the brakes to help the driver maintain control and ease while traveling.

The New S-PRESSO AGS comes in four colors: Sizzle Orange, Metallic Granite Gray, Fire Red and White, with a competitive pricing of P660,000 for AGS variant and P620,000 for manual transmission.

For more information, you may check out any of the 72 authorized Suzuki dealerships nationwide or visit suzuki.com.ph/auto/.

For daily updates on Suzuki, like Suzuki Auto PH’s Facebook page and follow them on Twitter and Instagram.