Suzuki New Ertiga Hybrid makes it way to the Philippines

Steer towards greener, better journeys with Suzuki's first hybrid offering

MANILA, Philippines — Suzuki Philippines Inc. (SPH), launched its highly anticipated 7- seater hybrid MPV, The New Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid.

Car enthusiasts will be captivated by the Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki (SHVS) and its modern features which are the Engine Auto Stop-Start System (EASS), 4’2” full-color TFT LCD multi-information display, cruise control, automatic headlamp with follow-me-home headlamp function and its fuel-efficient features.

The new addition to Suzuki Philippines’ wide array of vehicles is an indication of how the brand would like to start the year right.

“The introduction of the New Ertiga Hybrid marks a great beginning for SPH as we introduce our first hybrid entry in the market. The Ertiga being our flagship and best-selling model incorporates the hybrid technology and other benefits that it has, making it a well-packed choice for our customers” said Norihide Takei, director and general manager for Suzuki Automobile.

Exterior and interior

The Suzuki Ertiga was crafted with elegance and a strong personality that stands out from the crowd. Its long shoulder line and aerodynamic roofline create a more flowing look from its side.

This new MPV in the market presents a modern front grille and tailgate with a chrome accent and “Hybrid” emblem which gives the brand identity and model name of Suzuki.

Ertiga’s interior also provides comfortable seating for up to seven people and has been arranged in three rows so that the driver can easily reconfigure the needs of the moment whether they’re conveying their family or friends. The Suzuki Ertiga also offers a simple, practical solution whenever the owner's seating requires alteration.

Safety features

New Ertiga is packed with passive and active safety features. Aside from the usual dual airbag and ABS with EBD, the new Ertiga is equipped with hill-hold control and Electronic Stability Program (ESP) to keep you in better control of the vehicle.

The Ertiga’s body structure revolves around Suzuki’s TECT (Total-Effective Control Technology) and new HEARTECT platform, which makes the body light and rigid, effectively absorbing impact upon collision and improving overall driving dynamics.

Features and functions

The new Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid comes with 4-speed automatic and 5-speed manual transmission for a spirited and stress-free driving experience. It offers excellent fuel efficiency and power delivery as well.

Drivers can focus on the road with cruise control and audio system controls integrated into D-shaped steering wheels that have premium quality design accents. It is also equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen audio with Smartlink connectivity.

The subtle design details and precision of the New Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid contribute to the pleasure of driving.

Smart hybrid vehicle by Suzuki

This smart hybrid vehicle has a powerful and fuel-efficient 1.5-liter petrol engine that produces impressive torque for quick acceleration, proving Suzuki’s technology in every detail.

Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) replaces the conventional alternator that has the functionality of charging the battery and electric motor while providing assistance during standing starts and acceleration.

It also has an Engine Auto Stop-Start System (EASS) that automatically stops the engine when the vehicle is idle to prevent unnecessary fuel consumption and to limit the emission of exhaust and engine noise for a quiet ride, all while saving money.

Color availability

The new Suzuki Ertiga comes with a variety of choices in colors in GA and GL/GLX features. Snow White Pearl, Silky Silver Metallic and Cool Black Pearl for GA variant. While additional colors of Metallic Magma Gray, Burgundy Red Pearl and Brave Khaki Pearl are available for the GL/GLX variants

Fuel efficiency and advantages

With Suzuki’s reputation for offering fuel-efficient vehicles, the New Ertiga Hybrid joins the roster. As observed by the Automotive Association of the Philippines (AAP), it gives an impressive 12.54 km/L or 7.6% better than the regular engine Ertiga on city driving.

In addition, Suzuki’s first hybrid vehicle offering qualifies for EVIDA implementing rules and regulations. With that, future owners will be exempted from number coding, 15% on vehicle registration, priority lane on vehicle and franchise registration and TESDA training program among others.

The New Suzuki Ertiga Hybrid comes in four variants with competitive pricing: GA M/T at P954,000; GL M/T at P1,068,000; GL A/T at P1,103,000 and GLX A/T at P1,153,000.

Available in all 71 Suzuki Auto dealerships nationwide starting January 16.

For more information, visit Suzuki’s official website at https://www.suzuki.com.ph.