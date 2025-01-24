Universal Robina Corporation transforms retail experience with TikTok Shop

With a rich history of market leadership, URC's entry into TikTok Shop in May 2023 marked a strategic move to align with modern consumer trends and make its brands more accessible to everyone.

MANILA, Philippines — In an era where digital innovation is reshaping consumer engagement, Universal Robina Corporation (URC) has successfully navigated this shift with impressive results.

URC’s strategic expansion to e-commerce

For over 65 years, URC has been a staple in Filipino households, offering a diverse range of popular snacks and beverages such as Jack 'n Jill Piattos, Great Taste Coffee, C2 Cool & Clean, and international partnerships with Vitasoy, Danone and Nissin.

With a rich history of market leadership, URC's entry into TikTok Shop in May 2023 marked a strategic move to align with modern consumer trends and make its brands more accessible to everyone.

The 6.6 campaign was a pivotal moment for URC, showcasing the company's ability to adapt and thrive in a digital-first environment. By leveraging TikTok Shop's dynamic platform, URC implemented its ACE Indicator System—Assortment, Content and Empowerment—to craft a compelling sales strategy.

The campaign featured attractive discounts, including up to 30% off and a special 10+1 offer on Great Taste products, which emerged as a top-seller. The company's campaign on TikTok Shop during the 6.6 sales event yielded a remarkable 227% increase in Total Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), marking a significant milestone in its digital journey.

Enhancing consumer interaction and experience

A key element of the campaign was URC's strategic use of live streaming, which has become an essential tool for engaging with consumers in today's digital marketplace.

By leveraging TikTok Shop’s interactive platform, URC hosted a comprehensive 9-hour live event that showcased a wide range of products in a dynamic and entertaining format. This innovative approach expanded the brand's reach and created a unique shopping experience that captivated viewers and encouraged real-time interaction.

"The response we received from our live events on TikTok Shop has been truly encouraging. As a company who has been delighting consumers of different generations with good food choices, we understand the importance of adapting to the changing landscape of consumer preferences. Live streaming provides us with an opportunity to tell our brand stories in an engaging and interactive way which helps us to better connect with our audience,” said URC Chief Marketing Officer Mian D. David.

This effort was part of a broader commitment to live streaming, with over 130 hours broadcast monthly. The result was a 285% increase in GMV from live sessions compared to the previous campaign, alongside a 350% improvement in Gross Profit Margin (GPM) for live shows.

Leveraging advertising and empowerment

URC's empowerment strategy also played a critical role in the campaign's success. By effectively utilizing targeted promotions, the company was able to drive a 141% significant increase in ads GMV and achieve a notable return on ad spend (ROAS). of 8—for every unit invested in advertising, URC generated eight times that amount in revenue.

The combination of engaging live stream events and strategic discounts helped URC effectively connect with consumers and enhance its market presence.

"URC’s ability to blend traditional retail values with innovative e-commerce strategies showcases a bold reimagining of the shopping experience. By harnessing the ACE Indicator System, URC has optimized its product assortment and content and empowered its team to experiment with new approaches. This is a clear indication that in the fast-evolving digital landscape, agility and creativity are crucial for unlocking growth and engaging consumers in meaningful ways," said Niks Fojas, Partner Solutions Lead at TikTok Shop Philippines.

As URC continues to build on its legacy of excellence and innovation, the company is focused on effectively utilizing digital platforms like TikTok Shop to enhance its market presence.

This partnership illustrates the potential for traditional brands to adapt to a rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape. By harnessing TikTok Shop's interactive features, URC aims to meet the changing preferences of today’s consumers while navigating the digital marketplace more effectively.

To explore URC's offerings and take advantage of special promotions, visit URC's TikTok Shop.

Editor’s Note: This is a press release from Tiktok Shop. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.