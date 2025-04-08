Suarez eyes 'convincing' win over world champ Navarrete

PSA President Francis Ochoa (right) hands out Charly Suarez’s trophy as one of the former Olympians feted during the last PSA Awards Night. Looking on are (from left), Delfin Boholst, Ricky Navalta, former Ilocos Sur Gov. Chavit Singson, and PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann

MANILA, Philippines — Charly Suarez should leave nothing to chance when he faces WBO super-featherweight champion Emmanuel Navarrete of Mexico at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on May 10.

“Dapat convincing,” said the veteran of the 2016 Rio Olympics, silver medalist in the 2014 Asian Games and three-time gold medalist in the Southeast Asian Games, of his first crack at a world title.

Suarez graced the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, his home during his amateur days.

The 36-year-old Suarez, who turned pro in 2019, was accompanied by his manager, former Ilocos Sur governor Luis “Chavit” Singson, trainer Delfin Boholst and team member Ricardo Navalta.

“It will be a big honor for our country if Charly wins the world title. My wish for him is to win at all cost. Kailangan manalo si Charly by knockout or ‘yung convincing,” said Singson, who has thrown his full support to Suarez.

Singson has provided Suarez, unbeaten in 18 pro fights, a place to stay in Tagaytay City as he trains for the big fight against the 30-year-old Mexican, who holds a 39-2 record with 32 knockouts.

“Para akong bllyonaryo sa bahay na pinahiram ni Gov. sa Tagaytay,” said Suarez, also out to avenge the losses of countrymen Jhun Gemino, Glenn Porras, Juan Miguel Elorde and Jeo Santisima to Navarrete.

Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann dropped by the forum to wish Suarez good luck.

Suarez said he will give his everything for the fight, and try to achieve the fame and glory that evaded him during the 2016 Olympics.

“Hindi ako naka-medal sa Olympics kaya ‘yung hindi ko na-achieve doon dito ko kukunin. Hindi ako papayag na hindi ko ito makuha,” added Suarez.

“Pinag-aralan namin si Navarrete. Hindi namin kaya pantayan ang 1,000 punches niya per fight kaya humanap kami ng ibang paraan. Pero may tendency siya mag-relax sa opening rounds. Pero pag tumatagal, gumagaling. Parang si Charly Kaya ready kami for 12 rounds,” said Boholst.

“This is it. It’s his time. It’s going to happen. Charly will win the world title,” added Navalta, who makes sure everything is in place whenever Suarez is in the United States.