PSA Forum: Suarez, backer Chavit to drum up interest in world title shot

MANILA, Philippines — World title challenger Charly Suarez will be joined by no less than his top backer and former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis “Chavit” Singson in a special session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday, April 8, at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Along with trainer and former national team member Delfin Boholst, the 36-year-old Suarez and Singson are set to talk about the coming bid of the Filipino for the WBC super-featherweight championship against reigning champion Emanuel Navarrete of Mexico.

The Forum is set at 10:30 a.m.

The title fight is pencilled for a May 10 calendar at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, which Singson, who serves as the Filipino Olympian’s chief handler, made possible following negotiations with Navarrete’s promotional outfit Top Rank under the legendary Bob Arum.

It will be Suarez’s first shot at a world crown following a decorated career as an amateur fighter, who won three golds in the Southeast Asian Games, a silver in the Asian Games, and represented the country in the 2016 Rio De Janeiro Olympics.

