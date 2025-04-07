^

PSA Forum: Suarez, backer Chavit to drum up interest in world title shot

Philstar.com
April 7, 2025 | 1:08pm
Charly Suarez (left) and his manager, former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis ‘Chavit’ Singson.
MANILA, Philippines — World title challenger Charly Suarez will be joined by no less than his top backer and former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis “Chavit” Singson in a special session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday, April 8, at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Along with trainer and former national team member Delfin Boholst, the 36-year-old Suarez and Singson are set to talk about the coming bid of the Filipino for the WBC super-featherweight championship against reigning champion Emanuel Navarrete of Mexico.

The Forum is set at 10:30 a.m.

The title fight is pencilled for a May 10 calendar at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, which Singson, who serves as the Filipino Olympian’s chief handler, made possible following negotiations with Navarrete’s promotional outfit Top Rank under the legendary Bob Arum.

It will be Suarez’s first shot at a world crown following a decorated career as an amateur fighter, who won three golds in the Southeast Asian Games, a silver in the Asian Games, and represented the country in the 2016 Rio De Janeiro Olympics.

PSA President Francis Ochoa, sports editor of the Philippine Daily Inquirer, enjoins members to attend the special session presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Smart/PLDT, MILO and the country’s 24/7sports app ArenaPlus.

Livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation, the Forum is also aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2 and shared on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.

